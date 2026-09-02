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What is celebrated on September 2 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

September 2 marks Odesa Day, Notary Day, and the end of World War II. The faithful honor the martyr Mammes and his parents.

What is celebrated on September 2 in Ukraine and around the world

September 2 combines remembrance of the end of World War II, the commemoration of the city of Odesa, and Notary Day. On this day, believers commemorate the martyr Mamantus and his parents, Theodotus and Rufina, UNN writes.

Notary Day

The profession dates back to Ancient Rome, where the first scribes recorded agreements on wax tablets. Today, more than 6,000 Ukrainian notaries act on behalf of the state, guaranteeing the protection of citizens’ rights and ensuring the legal stability of agreements even during martial law.

Odesa City Day

The official date commemorating the city’s founding. Traditionally, solemn events, flag-raising ceremonies, and tributes to prominent city residents take place on this day.

Day of the End of World War II

A commemorative date of global significance. On September 2, 1945, the Instrument of Surrender of Japan was signed aboard the American battleship "Missouri," officially ending World War II.

The day that changed the world – exactly 87 years ago, World War II began01.09.26, 07:44 • 6604 views

World Coconut Day

An official event launched by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC). The purpose of the observance is to emphasize the importance of this agricultural crop for the economy and poverty reduction in tropical countries.

The Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Mamantus, His Parents Theodotus and Rufina, and John the Faster

According to the new calendar, the Orthodox and Greek Catholic Churches commemorate the martyr Mamantus and his parents, Theodotus and Rufina, as well as John the Faster, Patriarch of Constantinople. In popular tradition, Saint Mamantus (Mamontius) was considered the patron saint of goats and sheep, so people avoided heavy work with livestock on this day.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the day of remembrance of the biblical prophet Samuel. He was considered the protector of the disadvantaged and working men. Traditionally, people prayed to Samuel for good weather to successfully complete the autumn fieldwork.

The beginning of September may be tense: astrologer names key dates for Ukraine30.08.26, 11:01 • 37736 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

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