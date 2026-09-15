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What is celebrated on September 15 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

On September 15, the United Nations International Day of Democracy, World Lymphoma Awareness Day, and the national holidays of five Central American countries are observed. The faithful honor Nicetas the Goth.

What is celebrated on September 15 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 15, the world observes the UN-sponsored International Day of Democracy, Battle of Britain Day, and the Independence Days of five Central American countries, while according to the church calendar under the new style, Saint Great Martyr Nicetas the Goth is commemorated, UNN writes.

International Day of Democracy

An official international UN observance established by the General Assembly in 2007 at the initiative of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The date marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration on Democracy in September 1997. The day is intended to draw attention to the importance of respecting human rights, the rule of law, freedom of speech, holding free elections, and actively engaging citizens in state processes, emphasizing that democracy is not only a goal but also an ongoing process of building a just society.

World Lymphoma Awareness Day

A global medical and educational initiative established in 2004 by the international organization Lymphoma Coalition. The event aims to raise public awareness of malignant tumors of the lymphatic system, draw attention to the first symptoms of the disease, and promote timely detection and patients' access to modern immunotherapy and chemotherapy methods.

Software Freedom Day

A global unofficial celebration of the IT community dedicated to promoting free and open-source software (FOSS) and users' digital rights. Launched in 2004, it brings together programmers and developers to exchange experience in creating free operating systems, open algorithms, and tools that ensure transparency, privacy, and independence from monopolistic technology corporations.

Independence Day of the Central American Countries (Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador)

A joint principal national holiday of five Central American states commemorating the signing, on September 15, 1821, in Guatemala City, of the Act of Independence of Central America from the Spanish Empire. The holiday is traditionally marked by the "Torch of Freedom" relay, which passes through all five countries, school parades, national dances, and ceremonial raising of national flags.

Battle of Britain Day in the United Kingdom

A military commemoration established in honor of the decisive air battle of September 15, 1940, during World War II, when the Royal Air Force (RAF) successfully repelled the largest daytime raid by the German Luftwaffe on London. The defeat of the German air force forced Adolf Hitler to postpone and later completely cancel Operation "Sea Lion," the planned invasion of the British Isles.

Engineers' Day in India

An official professional holiday established in 1968 in honor of the birthday of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (1861–1962), an outstanding Indian civil engineer, statesman, and creator of the country's foundational hydraulic structures, dams, and irrigation systems. The holiday recognizes the significant contribution of engineering sciences to the modernization of infrastructure and the state's economic development.

Feast Day of Saint Great Martyr Nicetas the Goth 

Under the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Great Martyr Nicetas the Goth—a Christian soldier of the fourth century who preached the Gospel among the Goths on the banks of the Danube and was burned to death on the orders of the pagan ruler Athanaric after brutal torture. The Post-feast of the Exaltation of the Precious and Life-Giving Cross of the Lord also continues on this day, as believers glorify the Cross as a symbol of salvation.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the holy martyr Mamant, as well as his parents, Theodotus and Rufina, who suffered martyrdom in the 3rd century for refusing to offer sacrifices to pagan gods. In addition, this day commemorates the Venerable John the Faster, Patriarch of Constantinople (6th century), and the Venerable Anthony and Theodosius of the Caves — the founders of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra and the progenitors of Ukrainian monasticism.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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