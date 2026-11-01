What is celebrated on November 1 in Ukraine and around the world

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
02:37 AM • 8794 views
"No problem": Trump said he was ready to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit
12:53 AM • 12149 views
The humanitarian mission in Oleshky has ended: the residents are already in Ukraine — LubinetsVideo
11:52 PM • 12033 views
"They are receiving support from an army of Russian bots": Tusk says Russia is interfering in the conflict in Poland
11:23 PM • 11766 views
An airstrike destroyed the executive committee building in central Kramatorsk
October 31, 09:28 PM • 15416 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a parking lot caught fire in the Desnianskyi districtPhoto
October 31, 08:00 PM • 17549 views
Rubio allowed for the possibility of inviting Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, but the decision rests with Trump
October 31, 05:58 PM • 15819 views
A motion of no confidence in Tusk's government was initiated in Poland amid protests
Exclusive
October 31, 01:41 PM • 36639 views
Humanitarian mission from Oleshky — city residents are now on Ukrainian territory (report)PhotoVideo
October 31, 01:00 PM • 37725 views
Evacuees from occupied Oleshky crossed the Ukrainian border — Zelenskyy showed a videoVideo
October 31, 11:30 AM • 29403 views
Fire Point will not produce new cruise missiles because the “Flamingo” is sufficient: Stielerman explained Terekh’s statement on the marathon broadcastVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
The Black Sea grain corridor and trilateral talks involving the EU: what Zelenskyy and Erdoğan agreed onOctober 31, 06:25 PM • 8232 views
He was at the origins of the “anti-vaxxer” movement: “activist” Ostap Stakhiv ended up at a TCC in LvivOctober 31, 06:58 PM • 7318 views
A ceasefire in Oleshky could pave the way to peace — SybihaOctober 31, 07:40 PM • 6414 views
Zelenskyy met with Patriarch Bartholomew: they discussed the mission in Oleshky and morePhotoVideoOctober 31, 08:40 PM • 5872 views
A new wave of protests has swept across France and Germany: what is known about Generation ZOctober 31, 09:09 PM • 4984 views
Publications
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 28851 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 30624 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 51934 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
October 30, 02:03 PM • 61055 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 63480 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Melania Trump
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2027: all three headliners announcedOctober 31, 02:02 PM • 15124 views
“Cruel Intentions” star Selma Blair apologizes after being detained over an incident on a planeVideoOctober 31, 01:56 PM • 14210 views
Melania asked Trump not to dance on stage anymoreOctober 31, 12:36 PM • 17664 views
Scenes of the tragedy in Seoul will be cut from the new Call of Duty following criticismOctober 31, 10:28 AM • 18174 views
Kane 9th, Mbappé not even in the top 10: how Ukraine voted for the "2026 Ballon d’Or"October 31, 09:00 AM • 18903 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
FAB-250
R-360 Neptune

What is celebrated on November 1 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

On November 1, Ukraine celebrates Social Services Worker’s Day. Around the world, Vegan Day, Eco-Labeling Day, and Ballet Day are observed.

What is celebrated on November 1 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 1, Ukraine celebrates Social Worker’s Day, while around the world, under the auspices of international organizations, World Vegan Day, World Ecolabel Day, and World Ballet Day are observed. In the church calendar, according to the new style, Saints Cosmas and Damian of Asia, the Unmercenary Physicians and Wonderworkers, are commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint Joel the Prophet and Saint John of Rila are remembered, UNN reports.

World Vegan Day

A global environmental observance established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, head of The Vegan Society, to mark the 50th anniversary of the organization’s founding in the United Kingdom and the introduction of the term "vegan".

The event opens International Vegan Month and aims to promote a plant-based lifestyle, highlight issues of ethical treatment of animals, minimize the negative impact of livestock farming on climate change, and promote the health benefits of a complete plant-based diet.

World Ecolabel Day

An international environmental observance established by the Global Ecolabelling Network.

The day is intended to raise consumer and business awareness of the importance of ecolabelling, which confirms the environmental safety of products throughout their entire life cycle - from the extraction of raw materials to disposal. The event encourages responsible consumption and the production of goods that do not harm the environment.

Two scientists suspected of extorting nearly UAH 1 million for influencing the approval of environmental documentation13.08.26, 16:12 • 3414 views

World Ballet Day

A global arts celebration established at the initiative of leading opera and ballet theaters around the world, including the Royal Ballet in London.

On this day, leading ballet companies around the world hold hours-long live broadcasts, showing viewers the process of morning barre training, rehearsals for premiere performances, backstage life, and master classes by renowned choreographers, thereby popularizing classical and contemporary ballet.

Social Worker’s Day in Ukraine

An official professional holiday established by a Decree of the President of Ukraine in 1999,  observed annually on the first Sunday of November.

The event honors the dedicated work of specialists in social protection authorities, pension services, employment centers, and social services, who provide daily support to low-income groups, people with disabilities, veterans, pensioners, and internally displaced persons.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated additional subsidies to local budgets for salaries in the educational and social spheres19.02.26, 20:20 • 6491 view

All Saints' Day

A major holiday in the Western Christian calendar that is an official public holiday in many countries of Europe and Latin America.

Established in the eighth century by Pope Gregory III, the holiday is dedicated to commemorating all canonized saints, as well as martyrs and righteous people whose names have remained unknown to the general public.

Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saints Cosmas and Damian of Asia, the Unmercenary Physicians and Wonderworkers, and their mother, Saint Theodota. The physician brothers studied the art of medicine and received from God the gracious gift of healing spiritual and bodily ailments through prayer.

They accepted no payment from the sick for their work, following Christ’s command, which is why they were called the Unmercenary Physicians.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Joel the Prophet - one of the 12 Minor Prophets of the Old Testament, who foretold the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles.

They also remember Saint Martyr Huar and Saint John of Rila - a prominent Bulgarian ascetic and founder of the renowned Rila Monastery.

"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military Administration20.10.26, 01:44 • 9902 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyCulture
New Year
Animals
Great Britain
Ukraine