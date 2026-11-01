What is celebrated on November 1 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 1, Ukraine celebrates Social Worker’s Day, while around the world, under the auspices of international organizations, World Vegan Day, World Ecolabel Day, and World Ballet Day are observed. In the church calendar, according to the new style, Saints Cosmas and Damian of Asia, the Unmercenary Physicians and Wonderworkers, are commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint Joel the Prophet and Saint John of Rila are remembered, UNN reports.

World Vegan Day

A global environmental observance established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, head of The Vegan Society, to mark the 50th anniversary of the organization’s founding in the United Kingdom and the introduction of the term "vegan".

The event opens International Vegan Month and aims to promote a plant-based lifestyle, highlight issues of ethical treatment of animals, minimize the negative impact of livestock farming on climate change, and promote the health benefits of a complete plant-based diet.

World Ecolabel Day

An international environmental observance established by the Global Ecolabelling Network.

The day is intended to raise consumer and business awareness of the importance of ecolabelling, which confirms the environmental safety of products throughout their entire life cycle - from the extraction of raw materials to disposal. The event encourages responsible consumption and the production of goods that do not harm the environment.

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World Ballet Day

A global arts celebration established at the initiative of leading opera and ballet theaters around the world, including the Royal Ballet in London.

On this day, leading ballet companies around the world hold hours-long live broadcasts, showing viewers the process of morning barre training, rehearsals for premiere performances, backstage life, and master classes by renowned choreographers, thereby popularizing classical and contemporary ballet.

Social Worker’s Day in Ukraine

An official professional holiday established by a Decree of the President of Ukraine in 1999, observed annually on the first Sunday of November.

The event honors the dedicated work of specialists in social protection authorities, pension services, employment centers, and social services, who provide daily support to low-income groups, people with disabilities, veterans, pensioners, and internally displaced persons.

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All Saints' Day

A major holiday in the Western Christian calendar that is an official public holiday in many countries of Europe and Latin America.

Established in the eighth century by Pope Gregory III, the holiday is dedicated to commemorating all canonized saints, as well as martyrs and righteous people whose names have remained unknown to the general public.

Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saints Cosmas and Damian of Asia, the Unmercenary Physicians and Wonderworkers, and their mother, Saint Theodota. The physician brothers studied the art of medicine and received from God the gracious gift of healing spiritual and bodily ailments through prayer.

They accepted no payment from the sick for their work, following Christ’s command, which is why they were called the Unmercenary Physicians.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Joel the Prophet - one of the 12 Minor Prophets of the Old Testament, who foretold the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles.

They also remember Saint Martyr Huar and Saint John of Rila - a prominent Bulgarian ascetic and founder of the renowned Rila Monastery.

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