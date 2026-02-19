The Cabinet of Ministers allocated additional subsidies to local budgets for salaries in the educational and social spheres

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to prioritize the allocation of certain additional subventions to local budgets for salaries in the educational and social spheres. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Educators and social workers must receive their salaries on time and in full. To this end, the government is prioritizing the allocation of certain additional subventions to local budgets in 2026 for salaries in the educational and social spheres. The relevant decision was adopted at a government meeting. - the statement reads.

She noted that this will ensure priority payment of salaries to employees of budgetary institutions, including pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical workers, specialists providing social and rehabilitation services, and other workers in these spheres.

"The Ministry of Finance will monitor the implementation of local budgets and coordinate interaction with regional military administrations. Thus, we ensure an increase in salaries for educators and social workers from January 1, 2026," the Prime Minister summarized.

