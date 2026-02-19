$43.290.03
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 9366 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 14019 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 13151 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 22729 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 17630 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 28519 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 25243 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25059 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24229 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18479 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
The Cabinet of Ministers allocated additional subsidies to local budgets for salaries in the educational and social spheres

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to allocate additional subsidies to local budgets. This will ensure timely payment of salaries in the educational and social spheres from January 1, 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated additional subsidies to local budgets for salaries in the educational and social spheres

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to prioritize the allocation of certain additional subventions to local budgets for salaries in the educational and social spheres. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Educators and social workers must receive their salaries on time and in full. To this end, the government is prioritizing the allocation of certain additional subventions to local budgets in 2026 for salaries in the educational and social spheres. The relevant decision was adopted at a government meeting.

- the statement reads.

She noted that this will ensure priority payment of salaries to employees of budgetary institutions, including pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical workers, specialists providing social and rehabilitation services, and other workers in these spheres.

"The Ministry of Finance will monitor the implementation of local budgets and coordinate interaction with regional military administrations. Thus, we ensure an increase in salaries for educators and social workers from January 1, 2026," the Prime Minister summarized.

Cabinet of Ministers approved the annual budget of the Pension Fund: revenues and expenditures increased by almost a quarter06.02.26, 11:25 • 3804 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine