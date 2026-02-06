Cabinet of Ministers approved the annual budget of the Pension Fund: revenues and expenditures increased by almost a quarter

The government has approved the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2026, with revenues and expenditures at the level of 1.26 trillion UAH, which is almost a quarter (23.2%) more than last year, writes UNN with reference to the data of the PFU.

Details

By the resolution adopted on February 5, the Cabinet of Ministers determined:

the revenues of the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine are set at 1,263.3 billion UAH, including: 1,001.9 billion UAH – revenues for compulsory state pension insurance; 63.8 billion UAH – revenues for compulsory state social insurance in connection with temporary disability and from an accident at work and occupational disease that caused disability; 197.6 billion UAH – funds from the State Budget of Ukraine to ensure social payments made by the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

budget expenditures are provided in the amount of 1,263.3 billion UAH and include, among other things, the indexation of pensions and insurance payments, and recalculations of other payments in 2026.

The budget includes expenditures for the payment of pensions (monthly lifelong monetary maintenance) assigned (recalculated) in execution of court decisions, which are distributed by sources of their payment (financing) taking into account the relevant government resolution for a total amount of 2 billion UAH.

"The budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2026 is balanced," the PFU noted.

Addition

On September 7, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2025 with revenues of 1,025.2 billion UAH and expenditures of 1,020.9 billion UAH.