Cabinet of Ministers approved the annual budget of the Pension Fund: revenues and expenditures increased by almost a quarter

Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
February 5, 03:05 PM • 36160 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 02:39 PM • 39941 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 32145 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 45824 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM • 83113 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 33438 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31023 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23451 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 16079 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 12786 views
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14-year-old boy injuredFebruary 6, 12:14 AM • 5048 views
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 7350 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 11032 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks04:30 AM • 10095 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 18764 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 75565 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 105529 views
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 12439 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 15638 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 25011 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 28512 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 61602 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Gold

Cabinet of Ministers approved the annual budget of the Pension Fund: revenues and expenditures increased by almost a quarter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2026 with revenues and expenditures of UAH 1.26 trillion. This is 23.2% more than last year and takes into account the indexation of pensions and insurance payments.

Cabinet of Ministers approved the annual budget of the Pension Fund: revenues and expenditures increased by almost a quarter

The government has approved the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2026, with revenues and expenditures at the level of 1.26 trillion UAH, which is almost a quarter (23.2%) more than last year, writes UNN with reference to the data of the PFU.

Details

By the resolution adopted on February 5, the Cabinet of Ministers determined:

  • the revenues of the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine are set at 1,263.3 billion UAH, including: 1,001.9 billion UAH – revenues for compulsory state pension insurance; 63.8 billion UAH – revenues for compulsory state social insurance in connection with temporary disability and from an accident at work and occupational disease that caused disability; 197.6 billion UAH – funds from the State Budget of Ukraine to ensure social payments made by the Pension Fund of Ukraine;
    • budget expenditures are provided in the amount of 1,263.3 billion UAH and include, among other things, the indexation of pensions and insurance payments, and recalculations of other payments in 2026.

      The budget includes expenditures for the payment of pensions (monthly lifelong monetary maintenance) assigned (recalculated) in execution of court decisions, which are distributed by sources of their payment (financing) taking into account the relevant government resolution for a total amount of 2 billion UAH.

      "The budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2026 is balanced," the PFU noted.

      Addition

      On September 7, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2025 with revenues of 1,025.2 billion UAH and expenditures of 1,020.9 billion UAH.

      Julia Shramko

      PoliticsFinance
      State budget
      Retirement age
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Pension Fund of Ukraine