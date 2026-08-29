On August 29, Ukraine observes the important in our time Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine and the International Day against Nuclear Tests. On this day, according to the new calendar, believers celebrate the Beheading of the Prophet, Forerunner and Baptist of the Lord John, UNN writes.

Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine

An official day honoring the memory of service members and volunteers who died fighting for the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. It was established in 2019, and its main symbol is the sunflower — commemorating the tragic events of the Ilovaisk cauldron in August 2014.

International Day against Nuclear Tests

An official day under the auspices of the UN, established to draw attention to the threat that nuclear tests pose to the environment and humanity.

International Bat Night

An environmental observance aimed at preserving bat populations and overcoming prejudice against these animals.

International Cabernet Day

An unofficial celebration for wine enthusiasts dedicated to one of the best-known grape varieties — Cabernet Sauvignon.

Motorcycle Day

On August 29, 1885, German engineer Gottlieb Daimler patented the world's first motorcycle with an internal combustion engine.

The Beheading of the Prophet, Forerunner and Baptist of the Lord John

According to the new calendar, August 29 marks the Beheading of the honorable head of the holy Prophet, Forerunner and Baptist of the Lord John (previously, this feast fell on September 11). It is a day of strict fasting dedicated to the memory of the martyrdom of John the Baptist. In folk tradition, the feast is known as Holovosiky.

According to the old calendar, believers celebrate the Nut Savior, also known as the Third, Bread or Linen Savior.. The official church name is the Translation of the Image of the Lord Jesus Christ Not Made by Hands from Edessa to Constantinople. On this day, churches traditionally bless nuts, the fruits of the new harvest and fresh bread made from grain of the new harvest. August 29 according to the old style also commemorates Saint Martyr Diomedes.