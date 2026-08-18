What is celebrated on August 18 in Ukraine and around the world

On August 18, the world celebrates World Pinot Noir Day and the unofficial Bad Poetry Day. According to the new church calendar, Orthodox believers honor the memory of the holy martyrs Florus and Laurus, UNN writes.

World Pinot Noir Day (International Pinot Noir Day)

A popular gastronomic holiday dedicated to one of the world's most famous and exquisite varieties of red grapes and wine, celebrated by winemakers and enthusiasts of this beverage.

Bad Poetry Day

A fun unofficial holiday that encourages people to try their hand at rhyming without excessive perfectionism, laugh at amusing poems, and experience the joy of creativity.

New Heights Achievement Day

A symbolic date that reminds us of the importance of ambitious goals and planning new professional or personal achievements.

The Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Florus and Laurus

According to the new calendar, on August 18, people honor the brothers Florus and Laurus, who suffered martyrdom for the Christian faith in Illyricum in the 2nd century. The people have long regarded them as patrons of horses, so on this day special attention was paid to the animals: they were bathed and groomed, ribbons were braided into their manes, and they were treated to delicacies, while being freed from hard labor.

For those who follow the old calendar: on August 18, the memory of the martyr Eustignius is honored. The people called this day "Eustignius the Grain-Grower." Housewives baked bread from the new harvest and also prepared onions for the winter, believing in their protective and healing properties.