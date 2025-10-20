What houseplants are popular abroad?

Houseplants are a versatile element that adds coziness to every home, equally loved in different countries. Some plant species have become popular worldwide, adorning homes in Ukraine and abroad.

It's interesting that different countries have their plant favorites, but many of them are also popular in Ukraine. Let's look at houseplants that are equally valued abroad and in Ukraine.

Japan and Ukraine

In Japan, orchids are considered a symbol of a new beginning. Orchids are often given as gifts for the opening of a new business, office, or store. They must be live, in a pot, to please the owner for as long as possible.

In Ukraine, the orchid is also a favorite among buyers. Orchids are easily recognizable by their unique bright flowers. They are most often given as birthday gifts to colleagues and friends. And the most pleasant thing is that this flower blooms for a long time, sometimes several months in a row, of course, with proper care:

orchids love bright, diffused sunlight. Choose a spot near a window, protected from direct sunlight

watering should be abundant, but with breaks so that the root system has time to dry out

Mexico and Ukraine

Mexico is home to many types of cacti and succulents. They can be seen absolutely everywhere. In Mexico, succulents are part of the culture and natural environment.

In Ukraine, indoor succulents have become a real fashion trend. Most often, they are chosen for modern apartments and offices. They do not require complex care: just a little light and minimal watering.

USA and Ukraine

Monstera is often called the "queen of interiors." In the USA, it can often be seen in the offices of large companies, cafes, and stylish restaurants. Its large, beautiful, and expressive leaves have become a real trend in all design: wallpapers, prints on clothes, paintings with its image.

In Ukraine, monstera is no less popular. It is ideal for large apartments with spacious rooms. And caring for it is very simple - the main thing is enough light and moisture. Among all the houseplants in our salon, Monstera Adansonii is the most popular. It has beautiful openwork leaves, which makes it especially stylish and recognizable.

We can say with certainty that all houseplants have no borders; they are equally loved in different countries of the world and in Ukraine. Monstera, orchid, succulents, and other houseplants, each of them will bring beauty, inspiration, and peace to your home.

Flowerpot salon has a large selection and only the most popular houseplants. So don't hesitate, choose, order, and let your home always be cozy thanks to their ability to make the house more alive.