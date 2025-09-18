What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Internal Affairs told what happens to the bodies that were returned to Ukraine through repatriation. This is reported by UNN.

It is noted that repatriation is not only about formal procedures, but also about the human right to say goodbye, about reducing the anxious waiting that stretches for months, and sometimes years, for families.

What is repatriation and where are the returned bodies sent after the exchange?

As a result of the full-scale invasion and armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, the issue of persons missing under special circumstances is acute in society.

Repatriation is a word that sounds official and dry, but behind it is the titanic work of a dozen services and responsibility. But most importantly, hundreds of families who for years may not have news of where their son, husband, brother, loved one is. Thousands of Ukrainian families live in uncertainty, because their loved one went missing in the war.

The repatriation procedure involves the return of fallen Ukrainians from the territory of Russia or temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. In turn, the Russian side also receives the bodies of its soldiers. The number of our citizens stored on the enemy's territory is still unknown, but Ukraine is doing everything to return, identify and honor every fallen soldier with dignity.

Stage one. Return

After the return, each specialized bag is inspected by investigators and explosives experts of the National Police of Ukraine. They take photos, check for documents or other items that would serve as auxiliary elements in identifying the person. Experts from various departments are also involved in this first stage.

Stage two. Find a name

Then it's up to science. This is where the long, laborious, but necessary process of identification begins. Many bodies are returned without a name, as in the vast majority of cases the bodies are unrecognizable. In many cases, bodies are returned in poor condition - mummified, with putrefactive changes, often fragmented or charred. A difficult stage is the extraction of DNA from bone samples. Especially if they have been burned or severely degraded. Therefore, geneticists from the Expert Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs work with biological material samples to derive a DNA profile and find a preliminary match in the Electronic Register of Human Genomic Information (ERHGI). A match can only occur if the register already contains information about the DNA profiles of close relatives of the person missing under special circumstances (children, parents) and DNA profiles from body samples (remains).

In special laboratories of the Expert Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, DNA analysis of tissue samples, teeth, hair, personal belongings, etc. is carried out. Sometimes identifying a person is like putting together a puzzle of one picture.

Why is the identification process sometimes lengthy?

This is one of the most painful and at the same time most responsible processes, requiring accuracy, professionalism and respect for every fallen Hero and his family. The process of identifying repatriated bodies in Ukraine is often lengthy for several reasons.

The main method of identification is forensic molecular genetic examination, which requires time for sampling and processing of biological samples, their research and verification of established DNA profiles according to ERHGI. If the relatives of the deceased have not yet provided biomaterial for forensic molecular genetic examination, the DNA identification process will continue until the necessary samples are received.

Forensic medical experts, geneticists, and criminologists work under increased workload. All procedures are performed promptly, but in compliance with legal norms, methods, and instructions to prevent errors. It is important for the state to hand over the bodies of their loved ones to families, without erroneous identifications. Therefore, the process is always carried out with maximum thoroughness, even if it requires additional time.

Where are the bodies stored while the examination is ongoing?

In the case of repatriated bodies, it is often a long identification process, especially if the body has undergone significant changes or has been in the combat zone for a long time. In such cases, it may take several weeks or months for identification.

Until the final confirmation of identity, the bodies are stored in specially equipped refrigerated chambers, and information about them is entered into the relevant registers. If the identity cannot be established immediately, the body remains in the morgue until identification through DNA analysis or other data.

Stage three. Farewell

Only when investigators are 100% sure that a DNA match has occurred, all necessary examinations of the body have been completed, only then do investigators call the relatives of the fallen defender. The silence on the phone after the notification is like a blow, but it is even harder to live in uncertainty.

When the body is identified, it is prepared for return to its native settlement. With a flag and with all military honors. In every city where the mournful procession passes, people come out with flowers. They kneel. Someone cries, someone crosses themselves, someone just silently watches as the car with the Hero passes by.

Preserving the culture of memory

Everyone who returned on the shield is a part of history. After the farewell, after the volley of the honor guard, after the words of the chaplain, but no one can compensate for the loss. Only time and the truth about their feat can heal. Ukrainian cemeteries are strewn with blue and yellow flags. They flutter over the graves of our defenders, reminding us of the great price of our freedom.

