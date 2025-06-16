During the latest repatriations, Ukraine also received the bodies of Russian soldiers - Ministry of Internal Affairs

During the last repatriations, the bodies of Russian soldiers were also handed over to Ukraine - mixed with the bodies of Ukrainians. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.

The return of the bodies of the dead is one of the most difficult, but extremely necessary missions. After each repatriation, painstaking work begins: autopsy, thorough examination by the investigator, DNA examination, verification of every detail - wrote Klymenko.

The Minister emphasized that this process is already complex and lengthy, and Russia is deliberately complicating the identification process.

The bodies are returned in an extremely mutilated state, parts of the bodies are in different bags. There are cases when the remains of one person are returned even during different stages of repatriation. In addition, during the last repatriations, we were handed over the bodies of Russian soldiers - mixed with the bodies of Ukrainians. Unfortunately, this is a fact - said Klymenko.

According to him, this could have been done deliberately by the Russians in order to increase the number of bodies handed over and to burden Ukrainian experts with work, supplementing all this with cynical information pressure. Or it may be the usual Russian negligent attitude towards their own people.

The Commissioner for Missing Persons told how many DNA laboratories are in Ukraine

In any case, we also identify these bodies. Our experts are working to the limit of what is possible. Each examination is carried out carefully and more than once. Specialists are trained, laboratories are equipped, processes are worked out. The biggest challenge is time. We understand the pain and expectations of families. We are speeding up the identification process as much as possible. But with each large repatriation, it becomes more difficult, and perhaps - this is the goal of Russia - wrote Klymenko.

He emphasized that this is not statistics for Ukraine.

These are people, and each of them deserves respect - Klymenko emphasized.

Supplement

Dobroserdov explained how a DNA profile is derived for the search for persons missing under special circumstances.

Context

Another 1245 bodies of the dead were returned to Ukraine, the repatriation part of the Istanbul agreements has been completed - a total of 6057 bodies have been received.