What does peace mean and does it mean NATO membership: Biden made a statement regarding Ukraine

US President Joe Biden believes that peace lies in the fact that Russia will never be able to occupy the territories of Ukraine. At the same time, he believes that for this Ukraine does not have to be part of NATO, reports UNN with reference to Time.

Peace looks like a guarantee that Russia will never, never, never, ever occupy Ukraine. This is what the world looks like. And this does not mean that NATO (that) they are part of NATO. This means that we have relations with them, as well as with other countries where we supply weapons, so that they can defend themselves in the future. I am not ready to support the crowd of Ukraine Biden said.

Recall

NATO plans to offer Ukraine a package of security measures at the alliance's annual summit, which will be held this summer in Washington. However, it is expected that it will not accept the country's long-standing request to join the alliance amid the Russian invasion.