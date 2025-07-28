What cars Ukrainians and businesses choose - new data

In Ukraine, the fleet of private and corporate sectors was replenished with almost 33,000 new passenger cars, while sales of new passenger cars in the private segment of the car market increased by 5%, and in the corporate segment decreased by 10%, the Ukrautoprom association reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the first six months of 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 33,000 new passenger cars. Of this number, 22,500 passenger cars were sold to private clients, and 10,400 were purchased by legal entities," the report says.

Compared to the first half of 2024, sales of new passenger cars in the private segment of the car market increased by 5%, while in the corporate segment they fell by 10%, Ukrautoprom noted.

When buying new passenger cars, private buyers, as indicated, preferred the following models:

TOYOTA RAV-4 – 1336 units. BYD Song Plus – 944 units. RENAULT Duster – 913 units. HYUNDAI Tucson – 851 units. VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx – 801 units.

At the same time, legal entities had the highest demand for:

RENAULT Duster – 1567 units. SKODA Octavia – 512 units. TOYOTA Prado – 380 units. TOYOTA RAV-4 – 332 units. SKODA Kodiaq – 330 units.

