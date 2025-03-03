Werewolf in a white coat: gynecologist arrested in the US for sexual crimes against patients
Sanjeev Kumar, a 44-year-old gynecologist, is accused of sexually assaulting four women and medical fraud. He performed unnecessary procedures using non-sterile instruments and defrauded insurance programs.
In Memphis, Tennessee, a gynecologist was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting four women and reusing unsanitary medical devices during "unnecessary" procedures. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.
Sanjeev Kumar, 44, was charged with sexual assault, medical fraud, and illegal reuse of unhygienic medical devices after he lured four women to go to his clinic, where he sexually assaulted them under the guise of medical procedures.
The publication clarifies that in the period from 2019 to 2024, Kumar allegedly performed unnecessary gynecological procedures using medical devices that were stored in unsanitary conditions and used improperly. Some of them were intended for single use or required sterilization.
Kumar benefited significantly from these criminal acts. The charges indicate that Kumar acted as a white-coated predator and used the cover of performing medical examinations to put his patients at risk and enrich himself
According to law enforcement, Kumar did not inform patients about this practice before performing the procedures. At the same time, the doctor billed the federal Medicare and Medicaid insurance programs for hysteroscopy services as if the treatment was medically necessary - and as if he was using new or properly sterilized equipment.
