Went fishing with his son and fell through the ice: a man died in Vinnytsia region

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
01:51 PM • 2996 views
European Commission allocates 153 million euros in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova
01:24 PM • 6976 views
Ukraine and SpaceX are addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs: Fedorov thanked Musk for his quick response
01:06 PM • 9336 views
Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine
12:04 PM • 14185 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 13875 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 12239 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 15431 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 25934 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 11495 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 13842 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.6m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politiciansJanuary 29, 05:26 AM • 22983 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against UkraineJanuary 29, 06:15 AM • 25746 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robotsJanuary 29, 06:27 AM • 26172 views
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black SeaJanuary 29, 09:05 AM • 21752 views
Prepared an attack on Sea Baby and Magura naval drones: SBU detained Russian "mole"09:33 AM • 5330 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 60942 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 89657 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 112795 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 91521 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 110748 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Mark Carney
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 22892 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 49305 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 46934 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 53223 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 55559 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Went fishing with his son and fell through the ice: a man died in Vinnytsia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

In Vinnytsia region, a 64-year-old man fell through the ice on the Southern Bug river while fishing with his son. The son tried to save his father, but was unsuccessful, and reached the shore on his own.

Went fishing with his son and fell through the ice: a man died in Vinnytsia region
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Thursday, January 29, a 64-year-old man died in Vinnytsia region after falling through the ice. The tragedy occurred in the city of Ladyzhyn, on the Southern Bug River, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the man and his 17-year-old son went fishing. However, the ice gave way, and the man ended up underwater.

The son tried to save his father but failed. The young man reached the shore on his own and called for help.

SES divers are involved in the search for the man.

Going out on the ice in the current weather conditions is mortally dangerous. Even if the ice seems strong, it is treacherous and unstable. Take care of yourself and your loved ones - no fishing is worth a life

- the service stated.

Recall

Earlier, the State Emergency Service warned: frosts in Ukraine will recede, which will make the ice on reservoirs even more unstable. They also added that since the beginning of 2026, 13 people have already died on the water, including one child.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Frosts in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ladyzhyn
Ukraine