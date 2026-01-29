Went fishing with his son and fell through the ice: a man died in Vinnytsia region

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Thursday, January 29, a 64-year-old man died in Vinnytsia region after falling through the ice. The tragedy occurred in the city of Ladyzhyn, on the Southern Bug River, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the man and his 17-year-old son went fishing. However, the ice gave way, and the man ended up underwater.

The son tried to save his father but failed. The young man reached the shore on his own and called for help.

SES divers are involved in the search for the man.

Going out on the ice in the current weather conditions is mortally dangerous. Even if the ice seems strong, it is treacherous and unstable. Take care of yourself and your loved ones - no fishing is worth a life - the service stated.

Recall

Earlier, the State Emergency Service warned: frosts in Ukraine will recede, which will make the ice on reservoirs even more unstable. They also added that since the beginning of 2026, 13 people have already died on the water, including one child.