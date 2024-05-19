"Welcome to the family": Usyk showed a photo of the new championship belt

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, having defeated British Tyson Fury, became the world heavyweight champion and showed off his new championship belt on Instagram, UNN reports.

Welcome to the family - Usyk captioned the photo.

In the photo, Oleksandr Usyk is holding the WBC (World Boxing Council) title, which previously belonged to Tyson Fury.

Recall

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury to become the first absolute heavyweight champion of the world in the 21st century, unifying all four major belts.