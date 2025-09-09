$41.250.03
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 4232 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 6226 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 5598 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 8858 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 18731 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 32270 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 36756 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 27760 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 48303 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

Katya Silchenko and Serhiy Nekleva got married at the final show of Ukrainian Fashion Week. The ceremony took place on the catwalk, among the guests were Ukrainian stars.

Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale

The final show of Ukrainian Fashion Week turned into a real sensation - designer and founder of "The Coat" brand Katya Silchenko married event manager Serhiy Nekleva right on the catwalk. The couple announced this on their Instagram page, UNN writes.

Details

Let your Monday be my wed…08.09.2025

 - the post reads, which translates as "Let your Monday be my wedding."

This is the designer's second marriage. In 2014, she married businessman Kamo Baghdasaryan, with whom she has a daughter. In 2020, the couple divorced, as Silchenko herself noted - due to problems that arose against the backdrop of the pandemic.

However, in April 2025, event manager Serhiy Nekleva, with whom the artist was in a relationship, changed his Facebook status to "married to Silchenko," which made fans think that the couple got married secretly.

However, yesterday the ceremony was held right on the catwalk. The host was the founder of UFW Iryna Danylevska. Among the guests were MONATIK, Natalia Mohylevska, Iryna Horova, Vira Brezhneva, Masha Efrosinina, Yuriy Horbunov, Katya Osadcha, and other stars.

Who will inherit the Armani empire: the succession plan remains a mystery05.09.25, 21:07 • 11731 view

Alona Utkina

SocietyEventsUNN Lite