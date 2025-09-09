Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale

The final show of Ukrainian Fashion Week turned into a real sensation - designer and founder of "The Coat" brand Katya Silchenko married event manager Serhiy Nekleva right on the catwalk. The couple announced this on their Instagram page, UNN writes.

Details

Let your Monday be my wed…08.09.2025 - the post reads, which translates as "Let your Monday be my wedding."

This is the designer's second marriage. In 2014, she married businessman Kamo Baghdasaryan, with whom she has a daughter. In 2020, the couple divorced, as Silchenko herself noted - due to problems that arose against the backdrop of the pandemic.

However, in April 2025, event manager Serhiy Nekleva, with whom the artist was in a relationship, changed his Facebook status to "married to Silchenko," which made fans think that the couple got married secretly.

However, yesterday the ceremony was held right on the catwalk. The host was the founder of UFW Iryna Danylevska. Among the guests were MONATIK, Natalia Mohylevska, Iryna Horova, Vira Brezhneva, Masha Efrosinina, Yuriy Horbunov, Katya Osadcha, and other stars.

