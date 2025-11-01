Weather on the first day of November: which regions of Ukraine will see rain

On Saturday, November 1, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected for the most part, only in the northeast of the country it will be cloudy with clearings and light rain will pass.

The wind is mostly northwesterly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature is 9-14° Celsius, in Zakarpattia and the extreme south of the country up to 17°.

In Kyiv and the region on Saturday it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 10-12°.

