October 31, 08:50 PM • 15714 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 32498 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 31628 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 31300 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 34146 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 29817 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 50212 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 21179 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 43563 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17746 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Weather on the first day of November: which regions of Ukraine will see rain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

On Saturday, November 1, most of Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness with no precipitation, only the northeast will experience light rain. Daytime temperatures will be 9-14°C, and up to 17°C in Zakarpattia and the south.

Weather on the first day of November: which regions of Ukraine will see rain

On Saturday, November 1, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected for the most part, only in the northeast of the country it will be cloudy with clearings and light rain will pass.

The wind is mostly northwesterly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature is 9-14° Celsius, in Zakarpattia and the extreme south of the country up to 17°.

In Kyiv and the region on Saturday it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 10-12°.

World Ecology Day, All Saints' Day and EU's Birthday: what else is celebrated on November 101.11.25, 06:30 • 788 views

