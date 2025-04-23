Weather on April 24: Ukraine will become the warmest country in Europe tomorrow

On April 24, Ukraine will be in the first place in terms of air temperature among European countries - the thermometers will show +20…+26°C. This was reported by synopticist Natalka Didenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, Ukraine will retain the lead as perhaps the hottest country in Europe. The air temperature will be +20+26 degrees during the day - Didenko reports.

Along with the heat, short-term rains with thunderstorms will return to Ukraine on Thursday. Precipitation is likely in the western regions, and in the evening - in the north and southeast.

Kyiv will be hot on Thursday, up to +25, +26 degrees. On April 24, no precipitation is expected in the capital for most of the day, but tomorrow evening there is a possibility of short-term thunderstorms - the weatherman noted.

It is expected that there will be more rain on Friday, and on Saturday it will get sharply colder in the north and west, in most of the central part of the country. And on Sunday, the anticyclone will cause dry, but cool weather in Ukraine.

Armies must be prepared for security threats caused by climate change - experts