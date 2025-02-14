Weather in Ukraine: where to expect snow and rain and what temperature surprises await

On February 14, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from 0 to +8°C depending on the region. Most regions will be without precipitation, although snow and rain are possible in the west and center of the country. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv, clouds and light sleet will accompany the temperature within 0°C...+2°C. Lviv will also start the day with clouds, with intermittent rains and snow expected, and the temperature will remain at +1°C...+3°C. In Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, precipitation is not expected, but the atmosphere will remain cloudy with temperatures ranging from +2°C to +4°C.

Odesa and the southern cities, in particular Simferopol, will maintain milder weather without precipitation and temperatures within +6°C...+8°C.

The average temperature across Ukraine will fluctuate between +2°C and +4°C. This weather will help maintain the winter mood in some regions, but in the southern and eastern regions the weather will remain milder.

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, most regions of Ukraine will have cloudy weather with light precipitation on February 14, which may make the day cooler and more wintry, but without significant temperature drops.