Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 10:51 PM • 7616 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 30147 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 77887 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 86903 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 85986 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 71712 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 71566 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 52578 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 39462 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 28204 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
Weather in Ukraine on July 23: atmospheric front to bring thunderstorms and squalls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2846 views

On July 23, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine; an atmospheric front will cause short-term rains, thunderstorms, in places hail and squalls on the Left Bank. Air temperature will be 23-32°C, in Kyiv without precipitation, 26-28°C.

Weather in Ukraine on July 23: atmospheric front to bring thunderstorms and squalls

On Wednesday, July 23, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the creator of unstable weather in most regions will be an atmospheric front moving from west to east, which will cause short-term rain, thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in the Left Bank.

Summer-like warm weather will persist. The temperature in the western and northern regions during the day will be 23-28°; in the rest of the territory 27-32°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be mostly cloudy with clearings on Wednesday, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 26-28°.

World Sjögren's Syndrome Day and Whales and Dolphins Day: what else is celebrated on July 2323.07.25, 06:30 • 2918 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
