Weather in Ukraine on July 23: atmospheric front to bring thunderstorms and squalls

On Wednesday, July 23, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the creator of unstable weather in most regions will be an atmospheric front moving from west to east, which will cause short-term rain, thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in the Left Bank.

Summer-like warm weather will persist. The temperature in the western and northern regions during the day will be 23-28°; in the rest of the territory 27-32° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be mostly cloudy with clearings on Wednesday, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 26-28°.

