Weather in Ukraine on January 14: where it will be warmest and what to expect from the sky

On January 14, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with occasional clearings. Precipitation is not expected in most parts of the country, which will allow you to enjoy a relatively calm winter day. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

The temperature regime in Ukraine will remain fairly stable: during the day, the temperature will fluctuate between 0° and -2°.

In Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv, thermometers will show 0° to -2°C, with partly cloudy skies and rare clearings. In Odesa, Simferopol, and Melitopol, temperatures in the range of -1° to +2°C will keep the conditions relatively mild for the winter season. The same picture will be observed in Donetsk and Luhansk, where temperatures will also fluctuate between 0° and -2°C.

This day will not bring any special weather surprises, but you should be prepared for clouds, which may give way to clear skies from time to time.

Weather in Ukraine: where snow and ice on the roads are expected today