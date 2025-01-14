Weather in Ukraine on January 14: where it will be warmest and what to expect from the sky

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Weather in Ukraine on January 14: where it will be warmest and what to expect from the sky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77465 views

On January 14, cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will range from -2° to +2°C, with the warmest temperatures in the south of the country.

On January 14, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with occasional clearings. Precipitation is not expected in most parts of the country, which will allow you to enjoy a relatively calm winter day. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

The temperature regime in Ukraine will remain fairly stable: during the day, the temperature will fluctuate between 0° and -2°.

In Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv, thermometers will show 0° to -2°C, with partly cloudy skies and rare clearings. In Odesa, Simferopol, and Melitopol, temperatures in the range of -1° to +2°C will keep the conditions relatively mild for the winter season. The same picture will be observed in Donetsk and Luhansk, where temperatures will also fluctuate between 0° and -2°C.

Image

This day will not bring any special weather surprises, but you should be prepared for clouds, which may give way to clear skies from time to time.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

