Weather in Ukraine: where snow and ice on the roads are expected today

Today, January 12, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with light snow in some places. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, today in the western, afternoon and in the northern and most central regions there will be light snow and sleet, in some places slush build-up. In the rest of the country, no significant precipitation.

In Ukraine, except for the southern, Dnipropetrovs'k and Kirovohrad regions, there is ice on the roads.

The wind is mostly southwest, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will range from 2° below zero to 3° above zero, with 1-6° above zero in the southern part. In the highlands of the Carpathians, 5-10° below zero during the day.

Cloudy weather is expected in the Kyiv region. There is ice on the roads

Southwest wind, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures range from 2° Celsius to 3° Celsius.

It's about 0° in Kyiv during the day.