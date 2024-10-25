Weather in Kursk region makes Russian equipment an easy target for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Weather in Kursk region makes Russian equipment an easy target for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 14976 views

Due to falling leaves, the occupiers cannot hide their equipment in the Kursk region. The 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to successfully perform combat missions on Russian territory.

Weather in Kursk region makes Russian equipment an easy target for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the Kursk region, Russian equipment is becoming a good target for Ukrainian operators of UAVs and other weapons, because due to weather changes, the occupiers have nowhere to hide it. This was reported by Petro Haydashchuk, a senior officer of the communications department of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Haydashchuk noted that the Kursk operation has been going on for almost three months now, with the 80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade directly involved.

"For three months now, we have been performing our direct, basic functions, storming enemy positions and doing so on Russian territory, advancing forward, allowing other units to gain a foothold," said Haydashchuk.

Haydashchuk commented on how the weather affects the enemy's actions.

If we look back a week ago, yes, we saw that the weather was quite rainy, and the field roads did not allow the use of particularly light vehicles. However, this forced the Russians to use heavy tracked vehicles. Now the weather has improved a little bit, but we see that the Russians are using more of the same tracked vehicles - tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. But as the weather is changing, it's autumn, there is no greenery, the leaves have fallen, so there is nowhere to hide this equipment. It becomes a good target for our UAV operators and other means of destruction

- Gaidashchuk said.

He also commented on the information about the arrival of North Korean soldiers in Russia and whether the Ukrainian military is detecting them in the Kursk sector.

DPRK military is moving from the Far East into Russia - NSDC CDC23.10.24, 14:15 • 14176 views

"In fact, yes, there is such information, but we have not yet met the DPRK military. It should be understood that the fact that they have arrived in the Kursk region does not mean that they are on the battlefield. What is important is that the Korean army has no experience of such a large war as the Russian-Ukrainian one. This is a rather large technological war. Therefore, they also need to get up to speed, and we do not know where these soldiers, if they are actually there, will be used and in what capacity," said Haydashchuk.

He also noted that if units with the DPRK military meet the Defense Forces, they will be destroyed.

"And if someone is captured, it will be reported in the news," he added.

Addendum

On October 20, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that despite all the enemy's attempts to intercept the initiative in Sumy and Kursk regions, the situation remains under control of the Armed Forces.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
North Korea
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
