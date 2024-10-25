Weather in Kursk region makes Russian equipment an easy target for the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Due to falling leaves, the occupiers cannot hide their equipment in the Kursk region. The 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to successfully perform combat missions on Russian territory.
In the Kursk region, Russian equipment is becoming a good target for Ukrainian operators of UAVs and other weapons, because due to weather changes, the occupiers have nowhere to hide it. This was reported by Petro Haydashchuk, a senior officer of the communications department of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.
Haydashchuk noted that the Kursk operation has been going on for almost three months now, with the 80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade directly involved.
"For three months now, we have been performing our direct, basic functions, storming enemy positions and doing so on Russian territory, advancing forward, allowing other units to gain a foothold," said Haydashchuk.
Haydashchuk commented on how the weather affects the enemy's actions.
If we look back a week ago, yes, we saw that the weather was quite rainy, and the field roads did not allow the use of particularly light vehicles. However, this forced the Russians to use heavy tracked vehicles. Now the weather has improved a little bit, but we see that the Russians are using more of the same tracked vehicles - tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. But as the weather is changing, it's autumn, there is no greenery, the leaves have fallen, so there is nowhere to hide this equipment. It becomes a good target for our UAV operators and other means of destruction
He also commented on the information about the arrival of North Korean soldiers in Russia and whether the Ukrainian military is detecting them in the Kursk sector.
DPRK military is moving from the Far East into Russia - NSDC CDC23.10.24, 14:15 • 14176 views
"In fact, yes, there is such information, but we have not yet met the DPRK military. It should be understood that the fact that they have arrived in the Kursk region does not mean that they are on the battlefield. What is important is that the Korean army has no experience of such a large war as the Russian-Ukrainian one. This is a rather large technological war. Therefore, they also need to get up to speed, and we do not know where these soldiers, if they are actually there, will be used and in what capacity," said Haydashchuk.
He also noted that if units with the DPRK military meet the Defense Forces, they will be destroyed.
"And if someone is captured, it will be reported in the news," he added.
Addendum
On October 20, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that despite all the enemy's attempts to intercept the initiative in Sumy and Kursk regions, the situation remains under control of the Armed Forces.