Weather forecast for January 22: warming from the Balkans and snowfalls are coming to Ukraine – Ukrhydrometcenter

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 21, 10:20 PM • 8460 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 17691 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 22216 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 35081 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 23480 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 36721 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 38534 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21183 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 22013 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39974 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Passed competitive selection": lawyer Shevchuk explained how he got into the commission for the election of the deputy head of the SAPOJanuary 21, 08:27 PM • 6390 views
Putin ready to allocate $1 billion from frozen assets to Trump's "Peace Council"January 21, 08:44 PM • 4242 views
Meloni postponed signing up for Trump's "Peace Council" due to legal risksJanuary 21, 08:53 PM • 5918 views
Seven new countries have joined Trump's "Peace Council"January 21, 09:29 PM • 4694 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 3488 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 35129 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 36751 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 34184 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 38559 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 53709 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Elon Musk
Leonardo da Vinci
Taylor Swift
Actual places
United States
Greenland
Ukraine
Davos
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 3506 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 8828 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 10269 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 34160 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 29941 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
James Webb Space Telescope

Weather forecast for January 22: warming from the Balkans and snowfalls are coming to Ukraine – Ukrhydrometcenter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

On January 22, warming from the Balkans is coming to Ukraine, Ukrhydrometcenter forecasts snowfalls in the southwest. Air temperature will vary by region, black ice on the roads.

Weather forecast for January 22: warming from the Balkans and snowfalls are coming to Ukraine – Ukrhydrometcenter

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center published its forecast for Thursday, January 22, on its Facebook page. The synoptic situation in the country is beginning to change: atmospheric pressure will drop intensely, and the influx of warmer air masses at high altitudes will lead to a gradual increase in cloudiness. Although no significant precipitation is expected in most of the territory, the southwestern regions will already feel the influence of moist air from the Balkans. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Frosts in the country will weaken slowly, but temperature indicators will vary significantly depending on the region. In the western regions, the night temperature will range from 14-19° below zero, and during the day the thermometers will show 6-11° below zero.

Northern Lights illuminated the sky in Ukraine and worldwide amid a powerful solar storm20.01.26, 10:18 • 3488 views

The exception will be Zakarpattia, where 0 to 3° Celsius is expected during the day. In the south of the country, the night will be moderately cold with a temperature of 4-9° below zero, and during the day the air will warm up to 0-5° Celsius. In the rest of Ukraine, 10-15° below zero is expected at night, and the temperature will be 4-9° below zero during the day.

Weather features and dangerous phenomena

During the day, snow is expected in the southwest of the country, and wet snow with rain in the Odesa region. At night and in the morning, fog is possible in the western and southern regions, which will worsen visibility. The wind will be predominantly southeast and east at a speed of 5-10 m/s. Forecasters warn of ice on the roads of the country, which requires special caution from drivers and pedestrians. 

When are frosts and precipitation expected to ease in Ukraine: a meteorologist announced the date19.01.26, 14:21 • 3237 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine