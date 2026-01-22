Weather forecast for January 22: warming from the Balkans and snowfalls are coming to Ukraine – Ukrhydrometcenter

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center published its forecast for Thursday, January 22, on its Facebook page. The synoptic situation in the country is beginning to change: atmospheric pressure will drop intensely, and the influx of warmer air masses at high altitudes will lead to a gradual increase in cloudiness. Although no significant precipitation is expected in most of the territory, the southwestern regions will already feel the influence of moist air from the Balkans. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Frosts in the country will weaken slowly, but temperature indicators will vary significantly depending on the region. In the western regions, the night temperature will range from 14-19° below zero, and during the day the thermometers will show 6-11° below zero.

The exception will be Zakarpattia, where 0 to 3° Celsius is expected during the day. In the south of the country, the night will be moderately cold with a temperature of 4-9° below zero, and during the day the air will warm up to 0-5° Celsius. In the rest of Ukraine, 10-15° below zero is expected at night, and the temperature will be 4-9° below zero during the day.

Weather features and dangerous phenomena

During the day, snow is expected in the southwest of the country, and wet snow with rain in the Odesa region. At night and in the morning, fog is possible in the western and southern regions, which will worsen visibility. The wind will be predominantly southeast and east at a speed of 5-10 m/s. Forecasters warn of ice on the roads of the country, which requires special caution from drivers and pedestrians.

