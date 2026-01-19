When are frosts and precipitation expected to ease in Ukraine: a meteorologist announced the date

$43.180.08
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 7748 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 5218 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
07:52 AM • 13163 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 20952 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 34019 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 55504 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 44883 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 76616 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 109509 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
A mural dedicated to the deceased Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska appeared in New YorkPhotoJanuary 19, 02:25 AM • 15990 views
EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FTJanuary 19, 03:32 AM • 16984 views
Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United StatesJanuary 19, 04:03 AM • 15130 views
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISWJanuary 19, 04:31 AM • 13767 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 19296 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 5396 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 7748 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 19744 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 56436 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 94894 views
UNN Lite
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 9966 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report07:47 AM • 10011 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 22091 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 34622 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 31156 views
Heating

When are frosts and precipitation expected to ease in Ukraine: a meteorologist announced the date

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

In Ukraine, a weakening of frosts and precipitation is expected after January 22. An anticyclone from the northeast forms winter cyclones, which affects the weather.

When are frosts and precipitation expected to ease in Ukraine: a meteorologist announced the date

In Ukraine, after January 22, a weakening of frosts and precipitation can be expected. This is already influenced by an anticyclone that came from the northeast and, in combination with a cold air mass, forms winter cyclones. This was stated during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine by the head of the department for interaction with media of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Natalia Ptukha, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Ptukha, the anticyclone will also maintain its position for the next few days, until the 22nd.

It provides frosty weather. Some weakening of frosts can be expected after January 22. Starting from the 23rd, the return of snow can be expected

 - she noted.

She added: until then, frosts of up to -20 at night and -6-11 during the day will remain in the northern regions and Vinnytsia region.

In the rest of the regions, it will be -8-13 at night, and -3-8 during the day. In Zakarpattia, daytime maximums can reach zero 

- the weather forecaster clarified.

Recall

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on Monday, January 19, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

