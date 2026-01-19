When are frosts and precipitation expected to ease in Ukraine: a meteorologist announced the date

In Ukraine, after January 22, a weakening of frosts and precipitation can be expected. This is already influenced by an anticyclone that came from the northeast and, in combination with a cold air mass, forms winter cyclones. This was stated during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine by the head of the department for interaction with media of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Natalia Ptukha, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Ptukha, the anticyclone will also maintain its position for the next few days, until the 22nd.

It provides frosty weather. Some weakening of frosts can be expected after January 22. Starting from the 23rd, the return of snow can be expected - she noted.

She added: until then, frosts of up to -20 at night and -6-11 during the day will remain in the northern regions and Vinnytsia region.

In the rest of the regions, it will be -8-13 at night, and -3-8 during the day. In Zakarpattia, daytime maximums can reach zero - the weather forecaster clarified.

Recall

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on Monday, January 19, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine.