Weapon permits in "Diia": over 90,000 documents generated in 8 hours
Kyiv • UNN
The "Diia" app has launched the function for generating weapon permits. In the first 8 hours of the service's operation, over 90,000 permits were generated.
In the "Diia" app, over 90,000 permits for weapons have been generated since the start of the weapon permit function. This was reported by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"You have generated 90,000+ weapon permits in the "Diia" app in 8 hours. Super speed, as always," Fedorov reported.
Supplement
The Unified Register of Weapons has been integrated with the "Diia" app to simplify the issuance of permits. Over 620,000 applications for obtaining permits have been received in the six months of the register's operation.
On June 23, 2023, the Unified Register of Weapons began its work in Ukraine.