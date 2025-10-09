$41.320.03
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
06:01 PM • 17718 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
05:48 PM • 16548 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
05:38 PM • 14225 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 28249 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 40066 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 34491 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 29552 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 26759 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22522 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
"We have settled seven wars and are close to the eighth" - Trump is confident that he will settle the situation with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2692 views

US President Donald Trump announced the successful conclusion of seven conflicts, approaching the settlement of the eighth. He expressed confidence in the possibility of settling the situation with Russia.

"We have settled seven wars and are close to the eighth" - Trump is confident that he will settle the situation with Russia

President of the United States of America Donald Trump stated that he was able to resolve seven conflicts and in time he will be able to settle the situation with Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

Speaking to reporters at the White House, the US President commented on the agreement with Russia. The American leader is confident that he will be able to "settle the situation."

"We have settled seven wars. We are close to settling the eighth. I think we will eventually settle the situation with Russia," said the US President.

Recall

US President Donald Trump believes that ending the war between Ukraine and Russia may be a more difficult task than resolving the conflict in the Middle East. He noted that 7,812 people died in Ukraine last week, which is "insane."

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine