President of the United States of America Donald Trump stated that he was able to resolve seven conflicts and in time he will be able to settle the situation with Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

Speaking to reporters at the White House, the US President commented on the agreement with Russia. The American leader is confident that he will be able to "settle the situation."

"We have settled seven wars. We are close to settling the eighth. I think we will eventually settle the situation with Russia," said the US President.

Recall

US President Donald Trump believes that ending the war between Ukraine and Russia may be a more difficult task than resolving the conflict in the Middle East. He noted that 7,812 people died in Ukraine last week, which is "insane."

