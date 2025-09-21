$41.250.00
"We will protect every inch of the EU": the European Commission assessed the probability of a Third World War

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that the probability of a Third World War is absent, but humanity lives in a very dangerous era. She emphasized the need to strengthen the EU's defense capabilities and its autonomy in security matters.

"We will protect every inch of the EU": the European Commission assessed the probability of a Third World War

The probability of a Third World War starting is currently absent, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. At the same time, she emphasized that humanity is now living in a very dangerous era. This is reported by Le Soir, writes UNN.

I will do everything in my power to preserve peace and freedom in Europe. This explains our determination to strengthen defense capabilities. Given the growing hostility in the world, we must take all necessary measures to ensure democracy, prosperity, and peace.

- said von der Leyen.

According to the President of the European Commission, the EU is responsible for a single market for its industries, research and innovation, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, which also includes the defense sector.

When asked whether the lack of reaction from the American army to the Russian drone attack in Poland is proof that in similar incidents the EU can only rely on itself, von der Leyen replied:

"These incidents, particularly the one in Poland, are very significant. And while NATO must remain at the heart of our collective defense, we need a much stronger European pillar. Europe must be more autonomous and independent in security matters. We have a program to achieve this goal: "Preparation for 2030". We are closing gaps in our capabilities. We are accelerating procedures. We are mobilizing up to 800 billion euros for the defense sector. We will protect every inch of the European Union."

Poland's Defense Minister stated that NATO must react decisively to Russian provocations21.09.25, 18:36 • 2112 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
NATO
European Union
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Poland