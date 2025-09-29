We plan production so that our arsenals are sufficiently filled: Zelenskyy on the results of the Staff meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Technological Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, during which the volume of production was discussed. The President emphasized that Ukraine plans contracts and production in such a way that our arsenals are sufficiently filled. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

I held a Technological Staff meeting. Manufacturers of our weapons – long-range weapons – were also present at the Staff meeting. The key issue was production volumes. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and other government officials, our Defense and Security Forces, as well as all major companies – manufacturers of Ukrainian drones and missiles – were part of the conversation today. This format works best – when everyone is in one conversation, everyone is involved in preparing important decisions, those whom it truly concerns, everyone has the opportunity to convey real information and no opportunity to lie. There were indeed discrepancies in the assessments of our production potential, the real capabilities of companies – yesterday I spoke in detail and today I spoke with our manufacturers. And then there were all those who are responsible on behalf of the state for contracts and for financing. We need to produce the maximum, and our Ukrainian production capabilities are still far from being fully utilized. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukrainian funding is directed in such a way that every company that can deliver a quality result receives an order and can fully implement it.

Partners help us with finances, especially with drones. This is important. The task of the Ministry of Defense and all involved institutions is to provide manufacturers with as many orders as they can realistically fulfill. Today at the Staff meeting, there were reports on our long-range needs both in the near future, and until the end of the year, and in the longer term. The accuracy of our warriors helps protect the entire state. We plan contracts and production in such a way that our arsenals are sufficiently filled. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall that

At the Technological Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the needs of the Defense Forces for drones and missiles, as well as the effectiveness of their use, were discussed. Following the meeting, specific tasks for implementers were approved and control over their implementation was established.