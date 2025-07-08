$41.730.01
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
July 7, 07:54 PM • 4007 views
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
July 7, 05:19 PM • 22003 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 47321 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 78197 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 89654 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 98842 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 174968 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 67026 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 84228 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138101 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 174969 views
"We must do it": Trump promised Ukraine new weapons for defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine. This decision was made despite the previous suspension of supplies of some types of weapons due to low US military stockpiles.

"We must do it": Trump promised Ukraine new weapons for defense

The United States of America will provide Ukraine with more weapons. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Washington will send new weapons to Kyiv, mostly for defense.

We will have to send more weapons, we must do it. They (Ukrainians - ed.) must be able to defend themselves. They are being hit very hard. So many people are dying in this chaos. We will have to send more weapons, defensive weapons – first and foremost

- said Trump.

He also expressed disappointment with the position of Russian dictator Putin, who "did not stop."

Recall

Earlier, the White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military reserves. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

US President Donald Trump promised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to look into whether military aid to Kyiv had indeed been stopped.

The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House07.07.25, 22:54 • 3885 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
United States Department of Defense
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv
Tesla
