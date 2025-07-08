"We must do it": Trump promised Ukraine new weapons for defense

The United States of America will provide Ukraine with more weapons. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Washington will send new weapons to Kyiv, mostly for defense.

We will have to send more weapons, we must do it. They (Ukrainians - ed.) must be able to defend themselves. They are being hit very hard. So many people are dying in this chaos. We will have to send more weapons, defensive weapons – first and foremost - said Trump.

He also expressed disappointment with the position of Russian dictator Putin, who "did not stop."

Recall

Earlier, the White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military reserves. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

US President Donald Trump promised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to look into whether military aid to Kyiv had indeed been stopped.

The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House