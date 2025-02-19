“We have ready-made scenarios, we just need to agree.” Latvia offers an alternative to NATO for Ukraine's security

In an interview with TV3 Latvia, Latvian Prime Minister Eвіка Silinia commented on the European security negotiations for Ukraine, suggesting that the Baltic and Scandinavian countries should join a coalition of states as a possible alternative to a joint NATO mission.

Transmits to UNN with reference to TV3 Group.

So far, peacekeeping in Ukraine has been seen as a joint NATO mission, but scenarios should be prepared for an alternative European proposal, Latvian Prime Minister Eвіка Silinia said in a TV interview on TV3 Latvia.

So far, Latvia has been ready to do this within NATO, but if it is to be done only within the European Union, then “everyone must agree.”

The key question, according to the official, is: what is needed, and how to form a “kind of coalition of countries” that are able, capable and willing to ensure peace in Ukraine.

We need to talk about whether this is being done and what the legislative framework will be, because so far we have all perceived this as a joint NATO mission - Silinya suggested.

According to Evika Silinja, the Baltic and Scandinavian regions are closely coordinating their actions and are ready for this.

Today we will talk about our proposal for joint negotiations.

We have ready-made scenarios, but we have to agree on this big framework - Silinya noted.

She added that Latvia will not offer anything at these peace talks that Ukraine itself does not want.

The President of Ukraine spoke by phone with the French leader after an emergency meeting in Paris. The two sides agreed that Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees, not a fragile ceasefire.

Trump supports the deployment of troops in Ukraine. The main thing is to have peace or a truce