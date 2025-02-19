“We have ready-made scenarios, we just need to agree.” Latvia offers an alternative to NATO for Ukraine's security

enru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42548 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67720 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104315 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71349 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100839 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112996 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116686 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152631 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115166 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109416 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82718 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 49231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76567 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34510 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104315 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116350 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152631 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143343 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175720 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34341 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76450 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134004 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135900 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164192 views
Actual
“We have ready-made scenarios, we just need to agree.” Latvia offers an alternative to NATO for Ukraine's security

“We have ready-made scenarios, we just need to agree.” Latvia offers an alternative to NATO for Ukraine's security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15157 views

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia has proposed creating a coalition of Baltic and Scandinavian countries as an alternative to the NATO mission in Ukraine. According to her, they already have ready-made scenarios for joint negotiations.

In an interview with TV3 Latvia, Latvian Prime Minister Eвіка Silinia commented on the European security negotiations for Ukraine, suggesting that the Baltic and Scandinavian countries should join a coalition of states as a possible alternative to a joint NATO mission.

Transmits to UNN with reference to TV3 Group.

So far, peacekeeping in Ukraine has been seen as a joint NATO mission, but scenarios  should be prepared for an alternative European proposal, Latvian Prime Minister Eвіка Silinia said in a TV interview on TV3 Latvia.

So far, Latvia has been ready to do this within NATO, but if it is to be done only within the European Union, then “everyone must agree.” 

The key question, according to the official, is:  what is needed, and how to form a “kind of coalition of countries” that are able, capable and willing to ensure peace in Ukraine.

We need to talk about whether this is being done and what the legislative framework will be, because so far we have all perceived this as a joint NATO mission

- Silinya suggested.

According to Evika Silinja, the Baltic and Scandinavian regions are closely coordinating their actions and are ready for this.

Today we will talk about our proposal for joint negotiations. 
We have ready-made scenarios, but we have to agree on this big framework

- Silinya noted.

She added that Latvia will not offer anything at these peace talks that Ukraine itself does not want.

Recall

The President of Ukraine spoke by phone with the French leader after an emergency meeting in Paris. The two sides agreed that Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees, not a fragile ceasefire.

Trump supports the deployment of troops in Ukraine. The main thing is to have peace or a truce18.02.25, 23:55 • 32742 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising