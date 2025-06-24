We don't need global agreements between the US and Russia - Zelenskyy

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 60 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 3110 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 15180 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 27451 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 24375 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 30437 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 48661 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 57370 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 216655 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 119928 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.3m/s
73%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 46067 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 64438 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast03:59 AM • 57594 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect05:38 AM • 56065 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 39997 views
Publications
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 4082 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 56022 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 216655 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 158539 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 207212 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 73491 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 153815 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 277304 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 145735 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 143687 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

We don't need global agreements between the US and Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not accept ultimatums from Russia and does not need global agreements between the US and Russia. Kyiv has always supported the US, but considers the war with Russia a separate case that needs to be resolved independently.

We don't need global agreements between the US and Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukraine does not need global agreements between the USA and Russia. Kyiv will not accept ultimatums from the Russian Federation. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, published on the night of June 24, reports UNN.

details

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has always demonstrated freedom of action since the beginning of the war.

We are definitely not going to accept Russia's ultimatums…I truly believe that we will not be one of the cards in the negotiations of great countries. We will never accept this

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv has always supported the USA.

We have always been partners with America…Global agreements between America and Russia, we don't need that. We are a separate story. We are, unfortunately, a victim of Russian aggression. This war needs to be dealt with separately, as a separate case

- Zelenskyy stated.

He wants all of Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the speech of Russian dictator Putin21.06.25, 17:38 • 3550 views

Addition

On June 19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that Ukraine accepted the US proposal for a complete ceasefire, while Russia rejects this basic first step towards peace. 

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that Putin's so-called "peace initiatives" are a demand for Ukraine's capitulation, not real steps towards ending the war. The Kremlin is trying to avoid diplomacy by questioning the legitimacy of the democratically elected President Zelenskyy.

 Zelenskyy reported that it is extremely important for the Russians to detach our state from the United States to stop military aid. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9