Ukraine does not need global agreements between the USA and Russia. Kyiv will not accept ultimatums from the Russian Federation. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, published on the night of June 24, reports UNN.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has always demonstrated freedom of action since the beginning of the war.

We are definitely not going to accept Russia's ultimatums…I truly believe that we will not be one of the cards in the negotiations of great countries. We will never accept this - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv has always supported the USA.

We have always been partners with America…Global agreements between America and Russia, we don't need that. We are a separate story. We are, unfortunately, a victim of Russian aggression. This war needs to be dealt with separately, as a separate case - Zelenskyy stated.

He wants all of Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the speech of Russian dictator Putin

Addition

On June 19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that Ukraine accepted the US proposal for a complete ceasefire, while Russia rejects this basic first step towards peace.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that Putin's so-called "peace initiatives" are a demand for Ukraine's capitulation, not real steps towards ending the war. The Kremlin is trying to avoid diplomacy by questioning the legitimacy of the democratically elected President Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy reported that it is extremely important for the Russians to detach our state from the United States to stop military aid.