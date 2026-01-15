We count on continued relations, we count on a new program: Zelenskyy met with the head of the IMF

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:15 PM • 7040 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 13906 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 44997 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 57453 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 32589 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31692 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 50572 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40984 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 42152 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 36565 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Lviv, a Russian drone damaged the stained glass windows of a historic churchJanuary 15, 07:59 AM • 6552 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 15, 08:33 AM • 28766 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 39118 views
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 5584 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+January 15, 11:42 AM • 18198 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 39160 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 44997 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 57453 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 57052 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 70228 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 2076 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 20782 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 42760 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 76605 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 67669 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat

We count on continued relations, we count on a new program: Zelenskyy met with the head of the IMF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

President Zelenskyy met with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF. They discussed a new financing program for Ukraine, which envisages support until 2029.

We count on continued relations, we count on a new program: Zelenskyy met with the head of the IMF

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and emphasized that Kyiv is counting on a new program, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The Head of State thanked for the attention to Ukraine and the programs that help strengthen the Ukrainian economy and resilience, especially now, when Russian strikes and harsh winter weather create serious challenges.

Zelenskyy informed about Russian attacks on the energy sector and all critical infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as on residential buildings. Just today, the Russians attacked Kharkiv, as a result of which more than 400,000 people were left without electricity and heat.

You see that attacks occur not only at night, but also in the morning and during the day. They use this period, which is very cold, especially during these two weeks, to attack us as much as possible. In any case, we are grateful for the opportunity to have macroeconomic stability thanks to relations with the IMF. We look forward to continuing our relations. We are counting on a new program 

– said the President.

The Managing Director of the IMF said that before the meeting, she personally saw one of the energy facilities that was damaged as a result of Russian shelling. She expressed her solidarity with Ukraine.

IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 202315.01.26, 08:16 • 31693 views

We admire the strength of the Ukrainian people. And it is an honor for us to be an institution that can lend you a helping hand 

– Georgieva emphasized.

The Managing Director of the IMF also noted the work that Ukraine is doing within its obligations. For her part, she assured that she would continue to make efforts to implement a new financing program, on which the IMF and the government of Ukraine have been working since last autumn. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kristalina Georgieva discussed the preparation of this program.

The new program will provide for expanded financing for 2026–2029 to support macro-financial stability, finance critically important defense and social needs, and rebuild Ukraine after the war.

Inspected the consequences of enemy attacks on Kyiv and discussed the support program: Svyrydenko met with the head of the IMF15.01.26, 18:08 • 1396 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
State budget
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
International Monetary Fund
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv