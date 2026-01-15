We count on continued relations, we count on a new program: Zelenskyy met with the head of the IMF

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and emphasized that Kyiv is counting on a new program, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The Head of State thanked for the attention to Ukraine and the programs that help strengthen the Ukrainian economy and resilience, especially now, when Russian strikes and harsh winter weather create serious challenges.

Zelenskyy informed about Russian attacks on the energy sector and all critical infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as on residential buildings. Just today, the Russians attacked Kharkiv, as a result of which more than 400,000 people were left without electricity and heat.

You see that attacks occur not only at night, but also in the morning and during the day. They use this period, which is very cold, especially during these two weeks, to attack us as much as possible. In any case, we are grateful for the opportunity to have macroeconomic stability thanks to relations with the IMF. We look forward to continuing our relations. We are counting on a new program – said the President.

The Managing Director of the IMF said that before the meeting, she personally saw one of the energy facilities that was damaged as a result of Russian shelling. She expressed her solidarity with Ukraine.

We admire the strength of the Ukrainian people. And it is an honor for us to be an institution that can lend you a helping hand – Georgieva emphasized.

The Managing Director of the IMF also noted the work that Ukraine is doing within its obligations. For her part, she assured that she would continue to make efforts to implement a new financing program, on which the IMF and the government of Ukraine have been working since last autumn. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kristalina Georgieva discussed the preparation of this program.

The new program will provide for expanded financing for 2026–2029 to support macro-financial stability, finance critically important defense and social needs, and rebuild Ukraine after the war.

