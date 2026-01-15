Inspected the consequences of enemy attacks on Kyiv and discussed the support program: Svyrydenko met with the head of the IMF

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:15 PM • 4268 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 10959 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 41049 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 53509 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 30833 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 30968 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 49782 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40555 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41451 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35586 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 15, 06:59 AM • 29148 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 18909 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 15, 08:33 AM • 27018 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 35974 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+11:42 AM • 16247 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 36019 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 41047 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 53507 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 55612 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 68597 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Nataliia Kalmykova
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Chernihiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 18942 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 42050 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 75930 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 67020 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 71090 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Inspected the consequences of enemy attacks on Kyiv and discussed the support program: Svyrydenko met with the head of the IMF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, inspecting the consequences of enemy attacks on Kyiv's energy facility. They discussed preparations for the adoption of the IMF support program for Ukraine.

Inspected the consequences of enemy attacks on Kyiv and discussed the support program: Svyrydenko met with the head of the IMF

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with IMF head Kristalina Georgieva. They jointly inspected the consequences of enemy attacks on one of Kyiv's large energy facilities, and also discussed the state of preparation for the adoption of the IMF support program for the next period, UNN reports.

Details

Svyrydenko noted that Georgieva's visit to Kyiv, which coincided with a difficult energy situation due to unprecedented Russian shelling and the coldest winter in 20 years, is an important sign of support for Ukraine.

Together, we inspected the consequences of enemy strikes on one of Kyiv's large energy facilities. Undoubtedly, Russia continues its deliberate terror against civilians and its attempt to use frost as a weapon against Ukrainians, to break our morale and force us to make concessions. This is another act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

- Svyrydenko reported.

In addition, the Prime Minister thanked the head of the IMF for her personal involvement in helping our state during times of serious challenges, both through financial instruments and advocacy for supporting Ukraine among partners.

Separately, we discussed the state of preparation for the adoption of the IMF support program for the next period, which is extremely important for maintaining macro-financial stability. The IMF is one of Ukraine's key international financial partners. I am grateful for the sign of friendship and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, which was conveyed by representatives of the IMF Board of Directors during the meeting. We value our cooperation.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 202315.01.26, 08:16 • 30968 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
State budget
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
International Monetary Fund
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Kyiv