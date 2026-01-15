Inspected the consequences of enemy attacks on Kyiv and discussed the support program: Svyrydenko met with the head of the IMF

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with IMF head Kristalina Georgieva. They jointly inspected the consequences of enemy attacks on one of Kyiv's large energy facilities, and also discussed the state of preparation for the adoption of the IMF support program for the next period, UNN reports.

Details

Svyrydenko noted that Georgieva's visit to Kyiv, which coincided with a difficult energy situation due to unprecedented Russian shelling and the coldest winter in 20 years, is an important sign of support for Ukraine.

Together, we inspected the consequences of enemy strikes on one of Kyiv's large energy facilities. Undoubtedly, Russia continues its deliberate terror against civilians and its attempt to use frost as a weapon against Ukrainians, to break our morale and force us to make concessions. This is another act of genocide against the Ukrainian people. - Svyrydenko reported.

In addition, the Prime Minister thanked the head of the IMF for her personal involvement in helping our state during times of serious challenges, both through financial instruments and advocacy for supporting Ukraine among partners.

Separately, we discussed the state of preparation for the adoption of the IMF support program for the next period, which is extremely important for maintaining macro-financial stability. The IMF is one of Ukraine's key international financial partners. I am grateful for the sign of friendship and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, which was conveyed by representatives of the IMF Board of Directors during the meeting. We value our cooperation. - Svyrydenko summarized.

