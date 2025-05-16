We are probably still facing very difficult days: Tusk on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Russia did not show goodwill at the negotiations in Istanbul, putting forward unacceptable conditions. Politicians will continue to work for peace in Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that politicians will continue to work for peace in Ukraine. He does not rule out that "probably, very difficult days are still ahead," reports UNN with reference to rmf24.
Details
Tusk told reporters that the talks showed that the Russians did not show goodwill in Istanbul.
the Russian side had no intention of negotiating in the presence of the American side. The Russian side put forward conditions that were unacceptable not only to Ukraine, but also to all of us
Tusk emphasized that politicians will continue to work for peace in Ukraine. He added that the main task will be to maintain European and American unity on this issue.
We do not hide the fact that the Russian position can hardly be called constructive... We probably still have very difficult days ahead
Tusk also published a post regarding a conversation with Trump. "Another conversation of our five and a call to President Trump," he wrote, attaching a photo to the post.
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression. 16.05.2025, 18:59 • 75751 view