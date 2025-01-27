“We are getting tougher": Zelensky tells how the war has affected Ukrainians

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 80826 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97837 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107586 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130919 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103652 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134926 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103757 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113425 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Broadcast
Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54298 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118954 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60254 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113591 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31161 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 80826 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130919 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134926 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166767 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156540 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24849 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28172 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113591 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118954 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140108 views
“We are getting tougher": Zelensky tells how the war has affected Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37098 views

The President of Ukraine noted that the war had made Ukrainians tougher and less emotional. According to him, the conflict took lives, time and positive emotions, leaving only negative ones.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied that the war had changed all Ukrainians, making them tougher and less emotional. It took lives, time, and positive emotions. Zelensky said this in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali for Il Foglio newspaper, UNN reports.

Details

The President answered the question of how the war affected Ukrainians. He noted that it changed everyone and brought nothing good.

All circumstances with great risks change us in any case. In my opinion, the war does not bring anything good to anyone - neither to me, nor to my family, nor to every citizen of Ukraine. It only takes lives. War only takes time, takes emotions - positive ones. There are other emotions that it brings that are absolutely negative. And so there are changes, of course. Are they good? I think not. But they are what they are, and we have to accept them. We are becoming tougher, and I think that in some sense, probably stronger. Less emotional? Yes. We are becoming more pragmatic

- said Zelensky.

He added that he likes something lively and emotional in people, but the war takes it away.

Recall

In an interview with Il Foglio, Zelensky said that about 20,000 people died in Mariupol and 19,500 children were taken from southern Ukraine. At the same time, the Russians are rebuilding the city to hide their crimes.

If half of the army goes home tomorrow, Putin will kill us all: Zelensky on demobilization27.01.25, 20:04 • 52021 view

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising