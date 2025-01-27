“We are getting tougher": Zelensky tells how the war has affected Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied that the war had changed all Ukrainians, making them tougher and less emotional. It took lives, time, and positive emotions. Zelensky said this in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali for Il Foglio newspaper, UNN reports.

The President answered the question of how the war affected Ukrainians. He noted that it changed everyone and brought nothing good.

All circumstances with great risks change us in any case. In my opinion, the war does not bring anything good to anyone - neither to me, nor to my family, nor to every citizen of Ukraine. It only takes lives. War only takes time, takes emotions - positive ones. There are other emotions that it brings that are absolutely negative. And so there are changes, of course. Are they good? I think not. But they are what they are, and we have to accept them. We are becoming tougher, and I think that in some sense, probably stronger. Less emotional? Yes. We are becoming more pragmatic - said Zelensky.

He added that he likes something lively and emotional in people, but the war takes it away.

In an interview with Il Foglio, Zelensky said that about 20,000 people died in Mariupol and 19,500 children were taken from southern Ukraine. At the same time, the Russians are rebuilding the city to hide their crimes.

