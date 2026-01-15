We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to receive the necessary support for its defense: Rutte held a conversation with Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussing the energy situation and efforts to end the war. Rutte emphasized support for Ukraine's defense and ensuring lasting peace.
As Rutte reported, he had a conversation with Zelenskyy about the energy situation in Ukraine, where Russian attacks are causing terrible human suffering, as well as about ongoing efforts to end the war.
We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to receive the support it needs to defend itself today and, ultimately, to ensure lasting peace.
