We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to receive the necessary support for its defense: Rutte held a conversation with Zelenskyy

02:15 PM • 8198 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 15096 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 46442 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 58988 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 33263 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31965 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 50883 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41133 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 42386 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 36896 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votes
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took place
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 57551 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Chernihiv Oblast
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat

We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to receive the necessary support for its defense: Rutte held a conversation with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussing the energy situation and efforts to end the war. Rutte emphasized support for Ukraine's defense and ensuring lasting peace.

We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to receive the necessary support for its defense: Rutte held a conversation with Zelenskyy

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they discussed the energy situation in Ukraine, as well as efforts to end the war. Rutte wrote about this on X, UNN reports.

Details

As Rutte reported, he had a conversation with Zelenskyy about the energy situation in Ukraine, where Russian attacks are causing terrible human suffering, as well as about ongoing efforts to end the war.

We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to receive the support it needs to defend itself today and, ultimately, to ensure lasting peace.

- Rutte wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain Valerii Zaluzhnyi. They discussed diplomatic tasks that are currently relevant and can strengthen Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine