We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to receive the necessary support for its defense: Rutte held a conversation with Zelenskyy

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they discussed the energy situation in Ukraine, as well as efforts to end the war. Rutte wrote about this on X, UNN reports.

As Rutte reported, he had a conversation with Zelenskyy about the energy situation in Ukraine, where Russian attacks are causing terrible human suffering, as well as about ongoing efforts to end the war.

We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to receive the support it needs to defend itself today and, ultimately, to ensure lasting peace. - Rutte wrote.

