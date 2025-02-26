We analyze the amount of support from each partner: Zelensky on the results of the Stavka meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss Ukrainian production, including drones. They also analyzed the amount of support from each partner. Zelensky said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

The bet. Very good details about our drones, our production. There were reports that give us confidence. And this is important. Of course, we analyze how much support comes from each partner: America, Europe, and other parts of the world. What is irreplaceable and what can be replaced. We work to ensure that Ukraine's positions are protected in any case. And this is one of the key conditions for the diplomacy we need - for the right diplomacy that will guarantee peace for Ukraine - Zelensky said.

Senior U.S. State Department officials are drawing up a list of additional exemptions from the foreign aid freeze for Ukraine that could allow the country access to some of the economic and security-related assistance that is currently suspended.

