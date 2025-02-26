ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 49091 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 92350 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 116037 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107501 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150765 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120383 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136040 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134019 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127724 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124694 views

We analyze the amount of support from each partner: Zelensky on the results of the Stavka meeting

We analyze the amount of support from each partner: Zelensky on the results of the Stavka meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34982 views

The meeting discussed the production of Ukrainian drones and analyzed the amount of support from partners. The US State Department is preparing new exceptions to the aid freeze for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss Ukrainian production, including drones. They also analyzed the amount of support from each partner. Zelensky said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

The bet. Very good details about our drones, our production. There were reports that give us confidence. And this is important. Of course, we analyze how much support comes from each partner: America, Europe, and other parts of the world. What is irreplaceable and what can be replaced. We work to ensure that Ukraine's positions are protected in any case. And this is one of the key conditions for the diplomacy we need - for the right diplomacy that will guarantee peace for Ukraine

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Senior U.S. State Department officials are drawing up a list of additional exemptions from the foreign aid freeze for Ukraine that could allow the country access to some of the economic and security-related assistance that is currently suspended.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

We analyze the amount of support from each partner: Zelensky on the results of the Stavka meeting | УНН