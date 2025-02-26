US State Department is preparing new exceptions to the aid freeze for Ukraine - Politico

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 38960 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120652 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 51922 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 42829 views
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

February 27, 12:25 PM • 24133 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115997 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120652 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150734 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193675 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 194011 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123894 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 126032 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155716 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136130 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143581 views
US State Department is preparing new exceptions to the aid freeze for Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80932 views

The U.S. State Department is working to expand the list of exceptions to the freeze on foreign aid for Ukraine. New exceptions may open access to some economic and security assistance.

Senior U.S. State Department officials are compiling a list of additional exceptions to the freeze on foreign aid for Ukraine that could provide the country access to some economic and security-related assistance that is currently suspended, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

If approved, these exceptions would go beyond those that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has allowed worldwide for "essential" assistance to fund programs such as demining and drug control, according to a State Department official, two other people familiar with the planning, and a document obtained by the publication.

It was unclear whether an exception is being developed for State Department-controlled foreign military financing for Ukraine, the publication writes.

"In practical terms, it is unclear whether additional assistance will reach Ukraine even with new exceptions, given that the already approved exceptions for humanitarian aid have been largely blocked," the publication writes.

But, as noted, from a political standpoint, efforts to expand exceptions for Ukraine "hint at divisions within the Trump team on how to deal with Kyiv".

Noting that "President Donald Trump last week engaged in verbal diatribes against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while pursuing peaceful negotiations with russia", the publication states that "some of Trump's aides, including Keith Kellogg, the special representative for russia and Ukraine, and Rubio, have been more critical of russia, though cautiously or privately".

The State Department, as noted, sidestepped the question of whether new exceptions for Ukraine have been provided, stating in a statement that "programs that serve our country's interests will continue. However, programs that do not serve our national interests will not continue." Representatives of the U.S. State Department and National Security Council, as noted, did not respond to requests for comment on whether additional exceptions for Ukraine are being discussed.

The plans for exceptions date back at least to the end of January, a few days after the Trump administration imposed a broad freeze on foreign aid, according to the document. The exceptions proposed in it cover programs ranging from general economic support and demining to drug control and health programs.

These internal discussions took place as recently as last week, according to a State Department official and internal messages between officials of the bureau, which the publication reviewed.

The proposed exceptions also include accounts that control funding for supporting Ukraine's democratic institutions and civil society, which are referred to internally as transition initiatives and the so-called Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia or AEECA assistance.

According to the document, exceptions will not be allowed for programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI.

USAID contractors demand that the Trump administration be held in contempt of court for freezing funding

Julia Shramko

War Politics News of the World
United States Department of State
Ukraine

