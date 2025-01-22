We all know what's going on in Ukraine: Norwegian biathlete raises funds for Ukraine and speaks out against “neutrals”

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

We all know what's going on in Ukraine: Norwegian biathlete raises funds for Ukraine and speaks out against "neutrals"

We all know what's going on in Ukraine: Norwegian biathlete raises funds for Ukraine and speaks out against “neutrals”

Kyiv  •  UNN

Sturla's Olympic champion Holm Legreid organizes an auction of bibs to help Ukrainian children. The IBU does not yet allow Russian athletes in neutral status, unlike other federations.

Norwegian biathlete and Olympic champion Sturla Holm Legreid is clearly positioning himself. He said that he and his colleagues are raising money to help Ukraine. The IBU World Biathlon Federation has not started the process of admitting Belarusian and Russian athletes as “neutral”.

Transmits of the UNN with reference to of the dpa.

Details

The return of Russian athletes to sports is controversial.

In most sports, athletes from Russia and Belarus cannot compete again under their flags. The same applies to official competitions in winter sports since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. But the leading federations are now changing this decision, writes Frankfurter Rundschau.

Recently, the stars of Norwegian biathlon raised the Ukrainian flag on the podium to pay tribute to the captain of the Ukrainian biathlon team, Dmytro Pidruchnyi, who was recognized as the best biathlete of the week at the World Cup following the results of the Obergof stage. 

It is also known that the International Biathlon Union (IBU) has not yet initiated the process of admitting so-called “neutral” athletes, unlike other sports.

Ukrainian skiers win two medals at the World Ski Roller Championships in Italy16.09.24, 04:01 • 19925 views

This is what Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Legreid (Olympic champion, four-time world champion) said in an interview with NRK: “We all know what is happening in Ukraine, in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. That's why we want to show our support for Pidruchnyi and the rest of the Ukrainian people.” How? By auctioning off shirts at the World Cup in February and donating the proceeds to Ukraine.

The Norwegian also told the German Press Agency: “We are raising money for bomb shelters for children.

For reference

The IBU World Biathlon Federation has not yet begun the process of admitting neutral athletes. According to several officials, this has not been a problem. Although winter sports have a long tradition in Russia, “external influence is also particularly sensitive because athletes carry weapons,” FR.de writes. At the same time, assistance to Ukraine is more necessary.

Ukrainian biathletes repeat their bronze medal success after 6 years19.01.25, 14:32 • 32583 views

 At the World Cup in Switzerland in February, the bibs will be auctioned off by Ukrainian Dmytro Pidruchnyi, with the proceeds going directly to Ukraine. 

For reference

At the last Summer Games in Paris, 15 Russian and 16 Belarusian athletes participated under a neutral flag.

“We saw there that this concept of independent, neutral athletes worked. It was accepted by the whole world. All the athletes lived peacefully together in the Olympic Village. Even when their countries are at war. And I hope that the winter sports associations will also take a close look at this,” said Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in an interview with dpa.

Trump threatens Russia with new sanctions if it does not end the war in Ukraine22.01.25, 18:47 • 127360 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
donald-trumpDonald Trump
norwayNorway
ukraineUkraine

