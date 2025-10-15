Water supply in Kyiv is promised to be restored within hours

Kyivvodokanal is normalizing the pressure in the water supply network after an accident in the energy network, as a result of which some residents of the capital lost electricity and water supply. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

It is noted that energy workers have already eliminated the damage.

Currently, electricity supply to consumers on the right bank is already being restored - the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration added that they plan to ensure full water supply within 2-3 hours.

Recall

In Kyiv, due to increased load on the energy system due to increased electricity consumption, work is being carried out at an energy facility. Some consumers in the Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts are temporarily without electricity.

