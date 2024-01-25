Water leak occurs near Khreshchatyk metro station in Kyiv

In the center of Kyiv, a water leak occurred near the Khreshchatyk metro station, it has been localized, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Kyivvodokanal has localized the water leak near Khreshchatyk metro station. All consumers have water supply," the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Telegram.

To eliminate the damage to the D-150 mm pipeline, other communications will reportedly be checked.

Kyivteploenergo specialists are also on site to diagnose the heating networks.

For the second time in a week, a water supply system breaks down in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district