For the second time in a week, a water supply system breaks down in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district

In Kyiv, the consequences of an accident on a water supply system in the Sviatoshynskyi district have been eliminated. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

The emergency situation on Jules Verne Boulevard has been eliminated, and water supply has been restored -the KCSA said in a statement.

As noted, the specialists replaced a section of the pipeline with a diameter of 300 mm.

The Kyiv City State Administration said that all emergency response teams are working in an enhanced mode due to temperature fluctuations.

Earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that Kyivvodokanal promptly localized a water leak on Jules Verne Boulevard in Sviatoshynskyi district.

On the night of January 8, a water supply accident occurred in Borshchahivka, Kyiv, in Kyiv. Water partially flooded the roadway on Jules Verne Boulevard.

