Game room in Cosmopolitan shopping center set on fire by 7-year-old boy - police statement

Police are investigating a criminal investigation into a fire in the amusement park of a shopping mall. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

Details

While inspecting the scene of the fire in the playroom of the Cosmopolitan shopping center in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv and analyzing video from internal surveillance cameras, police found out that the fire was caused by a 7-year-old child.

The police, in cooperation with the security service of the mall, found that the fire was caused by an intentional arson committed by a 7-year-old boy, a visitor to the amusement park - the statement said.

The parents and the child were invited to the Solomenskiy police department to give evidence. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional destruction or damage to property.

Recall

The police received information about the fire in the evening of January 13. Police, rescue and medical teams were on the scene. Visitors to the mall were evacuated in time, and no one was seriously injured or damaged.

Fire in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv: evacuation of people continues