Game room in Cosmopolitan shopping center set on fire by 7-year-old boy - police statement
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv police report that a 7-year-old boy deliberately set fire to a playroom in a shopping center. His parents are testifying, and the criminal investigation is ongoing.
Details
While inspecting the scene of the fire in the playroom of the Cosmopolitan shopping center in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv and analyzing video from internal surveillance cameras, police found out that the fire was caused by a 7-year-old child.
The police, in cooperation with the security service of the mall, found that the fire was caused by an intentional arson committed by a 7-year-old boy, a visitor to the amusement park
The parents and the child were invited to the Solomenskiy police department to give evidence. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional destruction or damage to property.
Recall
The police received information about the fire in the evening of January 13. Police, rescue and medical teams were on the scene. Visitors to the mall were evacuated in time, and no one was seriously injured or damaged.
