Fire in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv: evacuation of people continues

The evacuation of people from the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv, where a fire broke out, continues. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, UNN reports .

On January 13, at 15:57, rescuers received a report of a fire on Vadym Hetman Street. The fire occurred in one of the premises of the shopping center on the 4th floor. The fire is currently being extinguished, - the statement said.

Details

It is reported that about 200 people were evacuated during the firefighting.

The evacuation is ongoing and information is being updated. 13 units of fire and rescue equipment and more than 50 rescuers are working at the site, - the statement said.

Recall

Klitschko reported that there was fire in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv. Preliminarily, on the 4th floor, in the children's room.

