Wartime economy: Russians' purchasing power continues to weaken - ISW

November 29, 06:27 PM • 11742 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 21447 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 18596 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 18864 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 18755 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 15319 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 15170 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14155 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14760 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15155 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
"Solidarity, not selfish interests": Polish Prime Minister Tusk harshly reminded NATO partners about the Alliance's purposePhotoNovember 29, 07:57 PM • 4718 views
Attack on Kyiv region: three people remain in hospitals, 15 high-rise buildings and 72 private houses damagedPhotoNovember 29, 08:20 PM • 5988 views
Zelenskyy announced a candidate for the post of Minister of JusticeNovember 29, 08:38 PM • 5480 views
"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sandu on Russia's massive shelling of UkrainePhotoNovember 29, 09:36 PM • 5428 views
The Telegraph: Russia throws "disposable infantrymen" into attacks without helmets and body armorNovember 29, 09:59 PM • 4326 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 16937 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 66976 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 52631 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 60216 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 58734 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 16937 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 36366 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 54012 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 73583 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 105270 views
Wartime economy: Russians' purchasing power continues to weaken - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The Russian economy shows signs of decline: Russia prioritizes a "wartime economy." The VAT increase is likely to lead to further inflation, while reducing cash flow in the Russian economy and further stagnation.

Wartime economy: Russians' purchasing power continues to weaken - ISW

The Russian economy continues to show signs of decline as Russia continues to prioritize a "wartime economy" over stability. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on November 27, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law to increase the value-added tax (VAT) - a federal tax levied on most Russian goods and services in the domestic market - from 20 to 22 percent, which will likely reduce the federal budget deficit.

The Kremlin has been struggling with high inflation since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted on October 26 that Russia's inflation rate exceeds 20 percent, which sharply contrasts with the official statistics of the Russian central bank, which claims that the annual inflation rate in Russia is only 8.2 percent.

- analysts point out.

Russia's economy is sliding into recession, with the most noticeable deterioration in manufacturing - intelligence14.11.25, 12:03 • 5448 views

They also assess Putin's signing of a law to raise the minimum wage to 27,093 rubles per month (approximately $349) from January 1, 2026.

The increase in Russia's minimum wage indicates that Russia's current anti-inflationary measures are stagnating, and consumer purchasing power across Russia is weakening, forcing Russia to raise the minimum wage to keep up with rising prices for goods.

- ISW believes.

They conclude that the VAT increase will likely lead to further inflation, while simultaneously reducing cash flow in the Russian economy and further stagnating Russia's economic growth.

Recall

Recently, the Central Bank of Russia reported a deterioration in the financial condition of enterprises and an increase in problem debt. The net profit of companies decreased by 23% in the first eight months of 2025.

Companies' profitability is rapidly declining: Russia's economy enters a dangerous phase - intelligence28.11.25, 15:35 • 3356 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine