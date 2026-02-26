Warsaw Metro to be converted into shelters in case of war

The Warsaw Metro will be adapted for use as warehouses and shelters. This was announced by the mayor of the Polish capital, Rafał Trzaskowski, presenting the "Underground Shield" program, reports UNN with reference to in Poland.

According to the official, metro stations will be able to simultaneously provide shelter for more than 100,000 people. In cooperation with the fire service, the city is adapting stations and technical premises for storing emergency equipment - water supplies, cots, blankets, and other necessary items. Technological cavities are already being prepared for the placement of appropriate equipment.

The city authorities have also started purchasing power generators and other equipment necessary for the functioning of shelters in crisis conditions. This includes thousands of units of equipment and supplies, including thermoses, flasks, sleeping bags, and stretchers. - the publication writes.

According to the Warsaw City Hall, the process of purchasing generators has also begun, as they are necessary in crisis situations.

Slovakia is modernizing Cold War-era nuclear shelters, despite Prime Minister Fico's statements about the absence of a threat from Russia. An audit revealed the critical condition of most structures, and the demand for private bunkers is growing.

