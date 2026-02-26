Warsaw Metro to be converted into shelters in case of war

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
February 25, 07:42 PM • 12254 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 22316 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 20842 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 19501 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 17656 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 15506 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 29869 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18744 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17966 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 36487 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.3m/s
81%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to KyivFebruary 25, 09:05 PM • 8690 views
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 25, 09:27 PM • 9134 views
Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with ZelenskyyFebruary 25, 11:26 PM • 7360 views
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph12:27 AM • 9818 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details01:25 AM • 6352 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 29862 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 36483 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 57074 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 66497 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 84672 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Geneva
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 24616 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 28416 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 31798 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 34303 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 42354 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Tu-95

Warsaw Metro to be converted into shelters in case of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski presented the "Underground Shield" program, under which the subway will be adapted for use as storage facilities and shelters. The stations will be able to simultaneously provide shelter for over 100,000 people, and will also store emergency equipment.

Warsaw Metro to be converted into shelters in case of war

The Warsaw Metro will be adapted for use as warehouses and shelters. This was announced by the mayor of the Polish capital, Rafał Trzaskowski, presenting the "Underground Shield" program, reports UNN with reference to in Poland.

Details

According to the official, metro stations will be able to simultaneously provide shelter for more than 100,000 people. In cooperation with the fire service, the city is adapting stations and technical premises for storing emergency equipment - water supplies, cots, blankets, and other necessary items. Technological cavities are already being prepared for the placement of appropriate equipment.

The city authorities have also started purchasing power generators and other equipment necessary for the functioning of shelters in crisis conditions. This includes thousands of units of equipment and supplies, including thermoses, flasks, sleeping bags, and stretchers.

- the publication writes.

According to the Warsaw City Hall, the process of purchasing generators has also begun, as they are necessary in crisis situations.

Recall

Slovakia is modernizing Cold War-era nuclear shelters, despite Prime Minister Fico's statements about the absence of a threat from Russia. An audit revealed the critical condition of most structures, and the demand for private bunkers is growing.

Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war20.11.25, 10:56 • 55322 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
Rafał Trzaskowski
Poland