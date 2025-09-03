Warm days do not recede: what will be the weather in Ukraine on September 4

In Ukraine, on Thursday, September 4, generally dry and sunny weather is expected. The air temperature will range from +24…+32 degrees, reported forecaster Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Natalia Didenko reported that tomorrow, thunderstorms are possible in the far west of Ukraine. The rest of Ukraine will have dry and sunny weather.

The air temperature during the day on September 4 is expected to be +24…+29 degrees, in the west and south +28…+32 degrees - Didenko reported.

Didenko also added that in Kyiv on September 4, it will be dry and sunny. The air temperature will reach +26 degrees.

The forecaster also reported that the next closest rains will occur on Monday, September 8.

Addition

The average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in the summer of 2025 was 20.6 °C, which is 0.2 °C higher than the climatic norm. July was the warmest month, while June and August turned out to be cooler.

September is the time to prepare the garden for winter: cleaning beds, applying fertilizers, and planting winter crops. It is also a period of active harvesting of fruits, berries, and vegetables.