Exclusive
07:25 AM • 6276 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 13185 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 19655 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 20594 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 76452 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 103704 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 143743 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 151504 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 80624 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 143843 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Warm days do not recede: what will be the weather in Ukraine on September 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On September 4, dry and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures of +24…+32 degrees. Thunderstorms are possible in the far west, and up to +26 degrees in Kyiv.

Warm days do not recede: what will be the weather in Ukraine on September 4

In Ukraine, on Thursday, September 4, generally dry and sunny weather is expected. The air temperature will range from +24…+32 degrees, reported forecaster Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Natalia Didenko reported that tomorrow, thunderstorms are possible in the far west of Ukraine. The rest of Ukraine will have dry and sunny weather.

The air temperature during the day on September 4 is expected to be +24…+29 degrees, in the west and south +28…+32 degrees

- Didenko reported.

Didenko also added that in Kyiv on September 4, it will be dry and sunny. The air temperature will reach +26 degrees.

The forecaster also reported that the next closest rains will occur on Monday, September 8.

Addition

The average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in the summer of 2025 was 20.6 °C, which is 0.2 °C higher than the climatic norm. July was the warmest month, while June and August turned out to be cooler.

September is the time to prepare the garden for winter: cleaning beds, applying fertilizers, and planting winter crops. It is also a period of active harvesting of fruits, berries, and vegetables.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv