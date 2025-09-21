Warm and without precipitation: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, September 21, slight cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected for the most part, with fog in places in the southwestern part in the morning.

Wind is western, southwestern, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 22-27° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be partly cloudy on Sunday, with no precipitation expected. Temperature 25-27°.

