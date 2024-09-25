Warm and mostly without precipitation: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Dry weather is expected across most of Ukraine today. Short-term rains are possible only in the west. Temperatures will reach 23-28°C during the day and 18-23°C in the west, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, on September 25, there will be short-term rain at night in Prykarpattia and Transcarpathia, and thunderstorms in the western regions during the day; no precipitation in the rest of the country.
South and southeast wind, 7-12 m/s.
Temperatures are 9-14° at night, up to 17° on the seaside; 23-28° during the day, 18-23° in the western regions.
In Kyiv region
No precipitation. South wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature in the region at night 9-14°, during the day 23-28°; in Kyiv at night 11-13°, during the day 25-27°.