Warm and mostly without precipitation: weather forecast for today

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101612 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108289 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174822 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141931 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145545 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176040 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115480 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 71981 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 78453 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 46852 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 38054 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174803 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185931 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176030 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203292 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192119 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143989 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143778 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139643 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156404 views
Warm and mostly without precipitation: weather forecast for today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36182 views

Dry weather is expected across most of Ukraine on September 25. Short-term rains are possible only in the west. Temperatures will reach 23-28°C during the day and 18-23°C in the west.

Dry weather is expected across most of Ukraine today. Short-term rains are possible only in the west. Temperatures will reach 23-28°C during the day and 18-23°C in the west, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on September 25, there will be short-term rain at night in Prykarpattia and Transcarpathia, and thunderstorms in the western regions during the day; no precipitation in the rest of the country.

South and southeast wind, 7-12 m/s.    

Temperatures are 9-14° at night, up to 17° on the seaside; 23-28° during the day, 18-23° in the western regions.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. South wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature in the region at night 9-14°, during the day 23-28°; in Kyiv at night 11-13°, during the day 25-27°.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivKyiv region
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

